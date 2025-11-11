In two days, on November 12, SSDI payments will arrive for those born between the 1st and 10th of any month. It’s a quiet Wednesday on the Social Security calendar, but for millions of people, it means the direct deposit that covers medicine, rent, and food.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) adjusted benefits in January (and valid through December) with a 2.5% COLA, so that check includes a few extra dollars that, while they may seem small, make a difference in tight budgets.

Every SSDI deposit is tailored to the beneficiary

Now, not everyone receives their payment at the same time. The SSA divides beneficiaries into three groups based on their birthdate to prevent system overload. Those born between the 11th and 20th wait exactly one more week: their payment is due on November 19th.

This is a planned delay, not an error. And those born after the 20th receive their payment on November 26th, two weeks after the first group. This payment schedule is old, predating mass direct deposits, and it remains in place because it works.

Those who began receiving payments before May 1997 or who receive SSDI along with SSI already received their money on November 3rd; for them, the schedule is different and earlier.

The maximum and average disability benefits to expect

In terms of amounts, November brings no surprises. The average benefit for a disabled worker is only around $1,580 per month, according to the official SSA tables for 2025. If there is an eligible spouse or children, that figure rises to about $1,700 or $2,000 on average.

The maximum benefit for a single beneficiary reaches $4,018, but only those who contributed at the maximum rate for decades, with annual income above $176,100 subject to taxes, qualify for this amount. For an entire family, the limit can reach $6,027, although few actually reach that amount.

Who’s eligible by November 2025: SSDI requirements

To qualify for SSDI in 2025, three main conditions are required: work history, severe disability, and current income limit.

Work history: You must have accumulated work credits through Social Security contributions. The minimum standard is 40 total credits, 20 of which must be from the 10 years prior to the disability. Each credit is earned for every $1,730 earned in 2025 (maximum 4 per year). People under 24 need only 6 credits in the 3 years prior to disability; those between 24 and 31 need half the time since age 21.

Severe disability: The medical condition must be documented, last at least 12 months or be terminal, and prevent you from performing any substantial work. The SSA assesses whether you meet its list of impairments or whether, based on age, education, and experience, you cannot earn more than $1,620 per month (2025 threshold). This requires medical reports, diagnostic tests, and, in many cases, evaluation by SSA consulting physicians.

Income limit: If you earn more than $1,620 per month from work (2025), you don’t qualify, even with a disability. After approval, there’s a 9-month trial period to try working without losing the benefit.

Dependents: A spouse over 62 years of age or who cares for a child under 16 receives up to 50% of the main benefit. Each child under 18 (or 19 if in secondary school) receives another 50%. The maximum family benefit does not exceed 150-180% of the worker’s benefit.

Exclusions comprised: Those who do not qualify are prisoners in federal institutions, people without a valid Social Security number, or those receiving workers’ compensation that, added to SSDI, exceeds 80% of their previous salary.

What if the money does not shows up

If the money doesn’t appear, the SSA asks that you wait three business days before calling 1-800-772-1213 or checking your mySSA account. Everything runs like clockwork, even with the background noise of partial government shutdowns; SSDI funds are mandated by law and are untouchable.