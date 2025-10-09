The Social Security Administration (summarized as SSA) created a standard payment schedule for providing benefits many years ago. Those who started getting benefits after May 1, 1997, get their money on specific Wednesdays based on when they were born. This includes the SSDI benefits for disabled workers.

For October 2025, the second Wednesday is for the first group of SSDI comprehends those born between the 1st and 10th of any month: their payment was disbursed this week, on Wednesday, the 8th. The next payment is set for the upcoming week: this date is given to people whose birthday is between the 11th and 20th of any month.

The last deposit of the month is for those with birthdate beyond the 21st date of any month: their deposits will arrive on the fourth Wednesday, the 22nd.

The maximum SSDI amounts valid in October

The top Social Security Disability benefit payment in 2025 has been set at $4,018 a month. This number is the most benefit you can get for someone who has earned money and has paid the most taxable income through their working life.

Most people get less. The person who works out the amount looks at income that has the Social Security tax on it and uses a formula to work out the Primary Insurance Amount (PIA).

Your net payment might be less because of deductions, like withholdings for overpayments in the past or Medicare costs.

Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for 2026: Is it delayed?

The Cost of Living Adjustment, or COLA, is a yearly change to keep up the buying power of benefits against rising prices. Its official math is based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).

The law says you compare the average CPI-W for the third quarter of the current year July, August, September with the average for the same quarter of the last year. The percent increase, rounded to the tenth, is the COLA for the next year.

A partial shutdown of the government in October 2025 might affect the process. The Bureau of Labor Statistics, which puts out the CPI-W data, might be stopped from working. This could delay the release of the inflation figures for September, which are very important to do the final math. A delay in the data must mean a delay in the official word on the COLA.

Was there another COLA announcement delay?

This has happened before in the 2013 shutdown, which postponed the word for that year. It is essential to remember that regular benefit payments are not stopped in a shutdown because they come from special trust funds. Unofficial views on COLA 2026 If there is no official data, groups, and experts outside the government make views on COLA.

The Senior Citizens League has said the COLA for 2026 might be 2.7%. Expert Mary Johnson has also guessed 2.7%, based on recent prices going up. Other guesses put the change in a more careful range, between 2.4% and 2.5%.