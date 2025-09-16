As fall nears in 2025, millions of Americans will see a big step forward in making the Social Security system, that the country has used for years, safer, faster, and more efficient with a shift ordered by Donald Trump’s administration.

It is not only the last month when we use the calendar to decide how Social Security will be paid out for the rest of time, but it is also the end of a long practice: paper checks. These two stories—routine and revolutionary—will shape the lives of retirees, survivors, and disability beneficiaries for years to come.

As has long been the case, the distribution of Social Security benefits for September 2025 will follow a time-tested, birthdate-based calendar for most recipients (those who started getting benefits after May 1997).

First, let’s see the September Social Security payments

The second half of the month will be especially busy. The third Wednesday, September 17, is for retirees who began benefits with a birthday from the 11th to the 20th of each month. The following week, Wednesday the 24th, will be for those with a birthday from the 21st to the 31st.

Before, payments for those with birthdates from the 1st to the 10th of each month were released on Wednesday, September 10th. And even before that, those recipients who first claimed benefits before May 1997 got their payments on September 3rd.

Social Security top amounts to have in mind

These paychecks will depend on the amount a person worked and when they started to take benefits. For 2025, the maximum monthly payments are as follows: A person who starts benefits at age 62 and is capped at the maximum will get $2,831 a month.

But if they wait until their full age of retirement (FRA), which is 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later, the maximum benefit will be $4,018 a month. The most money can be given to someone who waits until they are 70 to get benefits (with the help of Delayed Retirement Credits).

The full amount—about $5,108 a month—will depend on the claiming age, the year of each person’s birth, the year that person started getting benefits, and the COLA, which is projected to be 2.5%.

Say goodbye to your good, old Social Security paper check

This is the final step in a push for the last several years to make our modern, digital system of payments for everyone. Less than 1% of the total pool of people who get benefits use paper checks. The SSA is urging those recipients to make the change now so the last payments do not get missed. The SSA can be reached directly at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or a local field office. People can also take care of the process online in a safe way with their own “my Social Security” account at www.ssa.gov.

Time is tight. Agency officials recommend leaving the process up to a week and not waiting until the last minute so as not to run into problems. They advise that after a payment is missed, wait three business days before calling to start a trace. The last day to make the change is September 30th, 2025.