In October 2025, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will hand out the retirement payments that are the main source of income for millions of retired Americans. These funds, which help more than 72 million people, are paid on certain dates and in amounts that depend on each person’s work record and choice.

We can now start to check the payment schedule for October, the maximum and average amounts that are part of this system, and about the economic and political issues surrounding Social Security, a program that makes up 22% of the federal budget and faces questions about whether it can last long-term.

Upcoming Social Security benefits dates

The SSA sets retirement payments based on the retiree’s birthday. The system was put in place in 1997 to make it easier to give out the payments.

By October 2025, those born between the 1st and 10th will get their money on Wednesday, October 8. This group, which includes about 25 million retirees, uses these funds to pay rent, bills, or buy food.

Those born between the 11th and 20th will get theirs on Wednesday, October 15, which is also when many do their shopping. Those born after the 20th were set to get their money on October 22,

Paper checks are being eliminated: change NOW

By September 30, 2025, paper checks were totally eliminated by order of President Donald Trump. So everyone had to use direct deposit or an authorized debit card. This meant problems for about 1.2 million people who had not changed their banking info, according to SSA.

The amount of money people get can be very different. It depends on how many years a person has worked, how much money they earned before, and how old they were when they got retirement money.

In 2025, the most a retiree who retires at the full retirement age of 67 can get is $4,018 a month. This is for people who earned the most money that could be taxed and worked for 35 years.

That is true for high paid workers like doctors or people who run big companies. If someone waits to retire until age 70, the most they can get goes up to $5,108, because there is an 8% increase every year for people who wait. If someone gets retirement money at age 62, the most they can get is $2,831.

What’s the (more realistic) average for retirees?

This is a penalty for people who need the money early because they are not healthy or do not have enough. The caps, however, are not very common. Less than 1% of people get the maximum, which shows how the system is different for each person. Looking at averages gives a more real picture of what most people get. In January 2025, the average for a retired worker is $1,976 a month.

After a Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) of 2.5%, this is to help to catch up with inflation. By August, the average is $2,008. This is higher because the new people who got money and the adjustments are both added to the previous amount.

This number is a stable income for many. But it is not enough in places like California and New York, where rent can be more than $1,000 a month. The average for married couples is $3,089. The number is about $1,500 for widowed or disabled people.