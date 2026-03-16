Every Wednesday in March, the Social Security Administration (SSA) transfers billions of dollars to the bank accounts of millions of retirees, people with disabilities, and survivors across the country.

This week and next are no exception, but there are specific details about the March 2026 schedule that many beneficiaries are unaware of and that can cause confusion, especially among those who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), a program managed by the SSA as well.

Advanced Social Security Payments

The March payment schedule was divided into four dates. On March 3, payments were made to those who began receiving benefits before May 1, 1997, as well as those living outside the United States, those receiving both Social Security and SSI, and those whose state pays their Medicare premiums.

On March 11th, payments were made to beneficiaries whose birthdate falls between the 1st and 10th of any month. This week, on Wednesday the 18th, payments will be made to those born between the 11th and 20th. And on Wednesday the 25th, the remaining group, those born between the 21st and 31st, will receive their payment.

The most striking development this month concerns SSI. Recipients of this program, which primarily serves low-income seniors and people with disabilities, will not receive a deposit in March. This is not a cut or a system error. March 1st fell on a Sunday, and the SSA moved up the payment to Friday, February 27th.

Those who received it on that day have already received their March benefit. The payment schedule returns to normal in April.

How Much to Expect From the Social Security: Federal Maximums

The amounts being paid out these days reflect the 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment that took effect in January 2026. That percentage translated into an average increase of $56 per month for retirees, bringing the average retirement check to approximately $2,071 per month, according to SSA data.

In January, the average was $2,074.53, according to the agency’s monthly records. The maximum possible benefit in 2026 reaches $5,181 for those who met the most stringent requirements: having worked at least 35 years, having reached age 70 before starting to collect benefits, and having had income equal to or greater than the taxable income threshold throughout their working life. That threshold for 2026 is $184,500 per year.

How Are Social Security Benefits Increases Calculated?

The 2.8% COLA adjustment was determined by the increase in the Consumer Price Index for Urban and Office Workers, calculated between the third quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2025. The adjustment applies not only to retirement pensions but also to survivor benefits, disability benefits under the SSDI, and SSI payments. In total, more than 70 million Americans receive some form of benefit administered by the SSA.

Although most payments are made via direct deposit to bank accounts or to the Direct Express prepaid card, some beneficiaries still expect physical checks. The federal system mandates that all payments be made electronically, with very limited exceptions.

If your payment doesn’t arrive on the expected date, the SSA recommends waiting an additional three business days before contacting them. Your first contact should be with your bank or financial institution, not directly with the agency. If the problem persists, you can call 1-800-772-1213, available in English and several other languages.