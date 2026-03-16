Retiring in the United States in 2026 means making a string of decisions that, taken together, determine whether you’ll live comfortably or spend your later years scrambling to cover the basics.

The retirement system in America isn’t designed to be simple; I’m so sorry to bring such bad news, and the gaps between a good outcome and a bad one often come down to timing, geography, and a few choices that can’t easily be undone.

When to reach out for your retirement: some points to know

The age at which you file for Social Security isn’t just a formality. For anyone born in 1960 or later, full retirement age sits at 67. File before that and you’re looking at a permanent reduction of up to 30% on your monthly check. Wait until 70 and you gain 8% per additional year: It means that the maximum monthly benefit in 2026 tops $5,108 for those who held out.

None of that is useful in the abstract. The right age to claim depends on your health, whether you have a spouse with their own earnings record, and whether you actually need the income now. What’s clear is that filing early out of panic or impatience — when you didn’t have to — is one of the more expensive mistakes you can make in retirement planning.

Medicare: The Enrollment Window You Can’t Afford to Miss

Medicare kicks in at 65, not at your full retirement age. There’s a seven-month window around your 65th birthday to enroll; miss it and the premium penalties are permanent. Parts A, B, C, and D cover different services with varying out-of-pocket costs, and a retired couple should expect to spend well over $300,000 on healthcare over the course of retirement.

What standard Medicare doesn’t cover is long-term care — the prolonged assistance needed for chronic illness or cognitive decline. That gap represents one of the largest uninsured financial risks in retirement, and most people don’t think about it until they’re already facing it.

Retirement Accounts, Taxes, and the Math That Trips People Up

In 2026, the 401(k) contribution limit sits at $23,500, with an additional $7,500 catch-up for those over 50. Required Minimum Distributions begin at 73. Withdraw before 59.5 and you’re paying a 10% penalty on top of ordinary income tax.

The detail most people underestimate: up to 85% of Social Security benefits can be federally taxable, depending on combined household income. Distributions from traditional 401(k)s and IRAs are taxed as ordinary income. The tax planning work doesn’t stop when you retire — in many cases, that’s when it actually gets complicated.

Your Home Is an Asset and a Liability at the Same Time

For most Americans, the house is worth more than everything in their retirement accounts combined. Getting to retirement without a mortgage is a genuine advantage — it eliminates a fixed monthly payment that might otherwise consume 30% to 40% of your income.

But a paid-off home still costs money. Maintenance runs 1% to 2% of the property’s value each year. In Texas, property taxes average above $8,000 annually; in New Jersey, above $12,000. Homeowners insurance premiums have jumped in 2024 and 2026, particularly in Florida and California, where multiple major insurers have withdrawn from the market entirely due to weather-related exposure.

What Is a Reverse Mortgage for Retirees

A reverse mortgage — available starting at 62 — lets you convert home equity into monthly income without making payments, as long as you continue living in the property.

Downsizing can free up anywhere from $100,000 to $400,000 depending on the market. Renting, which many retirees dismiss without seriously considering, eliminates maintenance costs and keeps your options open geographically.

The real trap is being house-rich and cash-poor: a $600,000 property and $80,000 in liquid savings looks fine on paper until something goes wrong.

Where You Retire Changes Your Tax Bill by Thousands per Year

State of residence is one of the most consequential and most ignored variables in retirement planning. The nine states with no income tax — Florida, Texas, Nevada, Wyoming, Washington, Alaska, South Dakota, Tennessee, and New Hampshire — don’t touch Social Security benefits, pensions, or retirement account withdrawals at the state level.

Wyoming and South Dakota consistently rank at the top for overall retiree tax burden: no income tax, no estate tax, and property taxes that don’t punish you for staying put. Mississippi is an interesting outlier — it does have an income tax, but fully exempts Social Security and all retirement income and has one of the lowest costs of living in the country.

On the other end: California taxes income up to 13.3%, Minnesota taxes Social Security at the state level, and New Jersey averages over $9,000 in annual property taxes. Texas deserves a specific note — the absence of income tax coexists with property tax rates between 1.6% and 2.5%, among the highest nationally. The correct analysis always looks at the full picture: income tax, property tax, sales tax, and estate tax combined.