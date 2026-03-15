Retiring in the United States has become a race against time, inflation, and inequality. Experts have been repeating figures and formulas for years, but the gap between what is recommended to save and what most Americans actually have saved remains staggering.

Millions of American workers are approaching retirement age without knowing if what they have accumulated over decades of work will be enough to live with dignity. There are some projections experts have put on the table as guidance.

How Much Money You Need To Retire Comfortably In The US

The most frequently asked question in financial planning offices is always the same: How much do I need? And the answer, though uncomfortable, does exist. According to 2025 data, Americans on average believe they need $1.26 million to retire comfortably. This number is lower than the previous year, when the estimate was around $1.46 million, but it remains an unattainable figure for most.

Clever Real Estate’s 2026 report paints a somewhat more modest but equally revealing picture. Retirees project needing an average of $823,800 in savings and investments to comfortably support themselves in retirement. The difference between the two figures is significant: it reflects varying lifestyle expectations, medical expenses, and, above all, the region of the country where they plan to live.

The Exact Number Experts Say You Should Have to Retire

Fidelity, one of the country’s largest fund managers, has a formula that has become a go-to guide for planners and advisors. The rule is simple: by age 67, the age of full retirement for those born in 1960 or later, a person should have saved the equivalent of 10 times their annual income.

To achieve this, experts recommend allocating 15% of salary to retirement savings early in one’s working life. That same institution also developed the so-called 25x rule, which works from a different perspective. If a person estimates they will spend $70,000 a year during retirement, they need to have accumulated $1.75 million.

The logic behind this is the 4% rule, a strategy that involves withdrawing that percentage of savings each year to ensure the money lasts at least 30 years without running out.

How Much You Should Have Saved At 50 And 60 To Stay On Track

Age-based benchmarks also help gauge whether you’re on the right track. According to industry experts, by age 35 you should have saved 1.5 times your annual salary. By age 50, between 3.5 and 5.5 times. And by age 60, between 6 and 11 times your salary.

These are broad ranges that acknowledge that not everyone earns the same or lives the same way, but they serve as a barometer to determine if your financial preparation is heading in the right direction or if urgent adjustments are needed.

The problem is that reality is far removed from those recommendations. Only 54.3% of American households have any money in retirement accounts. And of that group, barely 9.3% have managed to accumulate $500,000 or more.

The rest are far from the minimum goals that experts consider necessary to live without financial worries. Even more striking: one in four people with retirement savings has saved the equivalent of one year or less of their annual income.

Medical Bills After Retirement Can Destroy Even The Best Savings Plan

There’s one factor that’s almost always underestimated and can derail any plan: medical expenses. Fidelity projects that a couple in their sixties retiring in 2025 will spend approximately $345,000 on healthcare costs throughout their retirement, not including long-term care such as assisted living facilities or skilled nursing. That’s a figure that, on its own, exceeds the total savings of millions of families.

Geography also plays a role. In states like California, Hawaii, and Massachusetts, retirees typically need up to 25% more than in Southern states. Oklahoma appears to be the most affordable destination, with a reference goal of $735,284. Florida, often associated with retirement, falls somewhere in between.

The conclusion that emerges from all this data is that retiring comfortably in the United States requires decades of financial discipline, early planning, and a clear understanding of one’s future expenses. The formulas exist and are accessible. What’s lacking, in too many cases, is the time to implement them.