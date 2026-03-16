The clock is ticking. The combined Social Security fund—the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) fund and the Disability Insurance (DI) fund—has sufficient reserves to pay full benefits until 2034, at which point payments would fall to 81% of what was projected, according to the trustees’ annual report published in 2025.

The separate OASI fund will run out even sooner: it is projected to be depleted by 2033, with 77% of Social Security benefits payable thereafter. What that means in practice depends largely on a single variable: when you start claiming your retirement benefits.

The Scenario for Those Who Retire Before 2033

Those who turn 62 years old today—the minimum age to claim benefits—and choose to retire immediately receive their full checks as long as the funds last. But that decision comes at a permanent cost. The Full Retirement Age (FRA) is currently 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later. Claiming at 62 means a 30% reduction that doesn’t disappear over time: it’s applied for life to the base amount.

The calculation, however, changes when projecting what will happen after 2033. When the OASI fund is depleted that year, the law requires reducing payments to payroll tax revenue, which equates to an automatic 23% cut in scheduled benefits.

For someone already receiving benefits from age 62 with that 30% reduction already factored in, the blow is compounded on an already smaller base.

Early or Late Retirement Age? The Stage for Those Who Wait

Postponing the claim until age 70—the maximum allowed by the system—generates an additional 24% on top of the full benefit. This is the highest possible amount. However, this difference assumes that the scheduled benefit will be paid in full, and that’s where the uncertainty of 2034 comes in.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that a typical couple retiring in their exhaustion year would face a reduction of $16,500 annually in their combined benefits. For someone who postponed retirement until age 70 waiting for the maximum check, that figure hits from a higher base—which also means a greater absolute loss in dollars.

What Congress Has Not Resolved for Soon-To-Be Retirees

The trustees caution that their projections have a margin of uncertainty: they estimate with a 95% probability that the depletion will occur between 2033 and 2039. The timeframe is not fixed. And there is precedent: in 1983, Congress intervened with a reform that extended the system’s solvency for decades.

In 2015, a reallocation of funds was made to prevent the collapse of the Individual Development Program (IDP). Nothing in the projections indicates that Social Security will disappear—the program would continue to be funded with current payroll tax revenues—but they do indicate that the amount received would be less than promised if there is no legislative action.

The system’s actuarial deficit over 75 years is 3.82% of taxable payroll, higher than the 3.50% projected the previous year. The trend is worsening. Accumulated cash deficits over the next decade will total $3.6 trillion.

Retirement age isn’t just a financial decision, and, by today, the system data shows that workers in physically demanding jobs can rarely extend their working lives to 67 or 70 for health reasons. And life expectancy varies significantly by income, race, and gender—factors that determine whether someone actually receives the pension deferral they’ve accumulated.