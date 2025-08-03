The Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) is a popular and (very) successful initiative unique to the state of Alaska, which annually distributes a portion of the oil industry’s revenues to residents who meet established criteria.

Established in 1976, the PFD’s fundamental purpose is to share the benefits derived from the state’s natural resources. It is projected that by 2025, approximately 600,000 residents will receive the benefit. This distribution will inject approximately $1.02 billion into the state’s local economy.

The total amount allocated for the PFD in 2025 is $1,702 per person. This total amount is composed of two distinct components. The base dividend is set at $1,403.83. This component is determined directly by the returns obtained from Alaska Permanent Fund investments.

The second element is the energy bonus, set at $298.17. The specific purpose of this bonus is to mitigate the impact of high energy costs and general inflation, given that heating in Alaska is very expensive in winter due to the extremely low temperatures of the coldest months.

The total amount of $1,702 represents an increase of nearly 30% compared to the amount distributed in 2023, which was $1,312. This increase is a result of strong performance in the oil sector and decisions made by the state legislature, which approved sharing more benefits with eligible Alaskans who applied.

When do PFD checks arrive in Alaska?

The distribution of PFD payments for 2025 is carried out in four distinct batches, three of which have already been distributed. The allocation to each batch depends on residents’ eligibility status on specific dates:

The first payment was sent on June 18, 2025 . This batch includes applications that maintained the “Eligible-Not Paid” status until June 11, 2025.

The next payment occurred on July 17, 2025, covering applications with the same "Eligible-Not Paid" status through July 9, 2025.

The third and most significant batch will be distributed on August 21, 2025. This central payment covers applications that remained in "Eligible-Not Paid" status until August 13, 2025.

Finally, residual and late application payments will be made on two dates: September 11, 2025, and October 23, 2025.

Recipients who will receive stimulus checks in August

Individuals who will receive the August 21, 2025, batch payment are residents whose PFD applications, whether from 2024 or prior years, remained marked “Eligible-Not Paid” through the August 13, 2025, deadline.

This group also includes applicants from previous years whose applications were pending and who ultimately met all the necessary requirements or resolved disputes that prevented them from receiving payment in their original batches.

To qualify for the PFD and receive payment in any batch, including the August batch, applicants must strictly meet several eligibility requirements. Continuous residency requires that the individual have physically resided in Alaska for the entire 2023 calendar year.

Furthermore, they must not have claimed residency benefits in other states or been absent with the intention of establishing permanent residence in another state or country during that period.

They cannot have any felony convictions in the previous fiscal year, and their absences from Alaska in 2023 must not exceed 180 days. All eligible individuals must have filed their application between January 1 and March 31, 2025.

You can check your eligibility and application status using the online portal called “myPFD,” accessible through the official website pfd.alaska.gov.