Oregon taxpayers are preparing for a significant economic boost next year. State economists confirmed that the total amount to be distributed will reach $1.4 billion. This figure comes directly from the tax revenue surplus the state generated during the last fiscal year. The news was officially released on Friday after the final data was analyzed.

This phenomenon is triggered by a unique refund law in Oregon, colloquially known as the “kicker.” The mechanism is activated when state revenues substantially exceed the initial projections established by economists. Consequently, the surplus must be returned to the citizens who contributed through their taxes.

The refund will be processed when residents file their 2025 tax returns. Taxpayers will see this refund in one of two ways: through a larger direct refund or through a reduction in the total amount owed to the state government. This process is automatic for all those who fulfilled their tax obligations.

What Is Oregon’s Unique Tax Rebate Kicker Law?

The specific percentage for calculating the kicker refund has been set at 9.9%. This percentage will be applied to the state personal income tax liability that each taxpayer would have paid for the 2024 tax year. The state’s Bureau of Economic Analysis was responsible for performing this calculation and making it public.

Eligibility for the credit is subject to specific conditions. Only taxpayers who filed their tax returns for the 2024 and 2025 tax years will be eligible. This measure aims to ensure that refunds reach individuals who are current on their tax obligations to the state.

Taxpayers can get a personalized estimate of the amount they will receive. To do this, they should check the amount they paid in Oregon income tax during 2024, which is found on line 24 of Form OR-40 for that year. Digital tools provided by the state allow them to enter this information to obtain an approximate calculation.

Tax Rebates for Families: $1.7 Billion Oregon Kicker

The surplus verification was conducted last week, following the close of the two-year period that ended in June. Final figures indicated that Oregon’s revenues exceeded official projections by $1.41 billion. This amount represents the fourth-largest surplus in the state’s history, according to records from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

However, the final figure turned out to be lower than preliminary projections. Estimates made in February by state economists had anticipated a repayment of approximately $1.7 billion. The discrepancy between the projection and the final figure has been incorporated into predictive models for future cycles.

This is not an isolated situation for state residents. In recent fiscal years, there have been a number of massive tax refund kickers. The most notable occurred in 2024, when a record $5.6 billion refund was distributed to the population. The recurrence of these events has led to adjustments in forecasting models.

Use the official website https://revenueonline.dor.oregon.gov/tap/_/ to calculate your Kicker tax refund.