The Social Security Administration has confirmed its payment distribution schedule for November 2025. All payments will include the annual 2.5% Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA), raising the average monthly benefit for a retired worker to $1,976. The schedule proceeds as planned despite the ongoing federal government shutdown, as these benefits are funded through permanent appropriations and do not require annual congressional approval.

The payment distribution follows a strict calendar based on the recipient’s enrollment date and birthdate. This system manages the logistical flow of funds to approximately 67 million beneficiaries.

SSI Recipients: Payment will be issued on Friday, October 31, 2025. This advance payment is standard procedure when the first of the month falls on a weekend, as it does with Saturday, November 1.

Pre-1997 Recipients: Individuals who started receiving benefits before May 1997 will receive their payment on Monday, November 3, 2025. This group, numbering around 8 million people, is paid on the third of each month regardless of the day of the week.

Individuals who started receiving benefits before May 1997 will receive their payment on Monday, November 3, 2025. This group, numbering around 8 million people, is paid on the third of each month regardless of the day of the week. Post-1997 Recipients (Based on Birthdate): For the vast majority of beneficiaries—roughly 50 million people—payments are spread across three Wednesdays. Birthdays 1st-10th: Payment date is Wednesday, November 12, 2025. Birthdays 11th-20th: Payment date is Wednesday, November 19, 2025. Birthdays 21st-31st: Payment date is Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

Average retirement benefits according to retirement age

The actual benefit amount is determined by an individual’s earnings history and the age at which they claimed benefits. The following averages for November 2025 reflect the application of the 2.5% COLA.

Claiming Age Average Monthly Benefit Key Context 62 $1,342 Reflects the permanent reduction for early enrollment. 65 $1,611 Represents a common transition age for many retirees. 66 $1,764 For those who claimed at what was their full retirement age. 67 $1,930 The full retirement age for anyone born in 1960 or later. 70 $2,148 Maximum benefit due to delayed retirement credits.

It is important to note that these are just the averages. The maximum benefit for a top earner who delayed until age 70 can reach $4,018, while your particular retiremente benefits could be slightly lower than the average or compared to the maximum.

Are the Social Security benefits delayed due to the shutdown?

The federal government shutdown that began on October 1, 2025, has not disrupted the payment schedule. Social Security benefits are mandatory spending and are shielded from lapses in annual funding.

However, the shutdown has severely limited other SSA services. All local field offices are closed to the public. Processing of new applications and appeals for disability claims is suspended. Furthermore, the announcement of the 2026 COLA, typically made in October, was delayed, but finally was announced and it was set to 2.8%, starting on January 2026.

Beneficiaries should expect their payments to arrive on the scheduled dates via direct deposit or mail. While payments are secure, other inquiries should be avoided. The SSA’s national 800 number (1-800-772-1213) is operating with limited staff and should only be used for dire emergencies. The public is advised to monitor official government channels for news on a resolution to the funding impasse.