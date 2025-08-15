The state of Georgia initiated distribution of surplus refunds to resident taxpayers in 2025, authorized through House Bill HB112. These tax refunds, ranging from $250 to $500 per person, draw from a state fiscal surplus estimated between $16 billion and $19.1 billion by mid-year.

The total allocation for this relief program reaches approximately $1 billion – $1.2 billion, according to public state records. Governor Brian Kemp and state legislators championed the measure responding to rising living costs.

Payments process automatically without application, based on taxpayers’ filing status during fiscal year 2023. Initial disbursements began June 2, 2025, via direct deposit or paper checks. By late July, nearly 3 million refunds had reached recipients, and the delivery still continues.

Georgia tax refunds 2025: Are you Eligible?

Maximum amounts are: $250 for single filers and married couples filing separately; $375 for heads of household; and $500 for jointly filing married couples. However, refunds won’t exceed the actual tax liability for 2023. This means a single filer who owed $200 in state taxes receives $200, not the $250 cap.

Eligibility requires Georgia residency throughout 2023 and timely filed state tax returns for 2023 and 2024 without errors. Residents aged 65+ with tax-exempt income under state law may not qualify, having generated no 2023 tax liability.

Additionally, outstanding debts with state agencies—such as overdue child support or unpaid taxes—may trigger full or partial withholding of surplus refunds. This offset process applies automatically during distribution.

How to track your tax refund

Recipients receiving payments via direct deposit identify transactions through bank statements using code “GASTTAXRFD”. Those getting paper checks find documents clearly labeled “state surplus refund check” in their mail. New payment batches remain scheduled through August and September 2025.

To check surplus refund status, taxpayers use the online “Surplus Refund Status Checker” on the Georgia Department of Revenue website. Entering their Social Security Number and required details reveals eligibility and current payment status.

Are the IRS tax refunds finished by today?

At a federal level, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) does not universally complete all tax refund processing by August 2025. Timelines vary significantly based on filing method, return complexity, and agency workload. For electronically filed returns with no errors or special credits, most refunds are issued within 21 days of acceptance when using direct deposit.

Paper returns typically require 6–8 weeks for processing under normal circumstances. By late August 2025—well beyond the peak refund season (February through July)—the majority of standard refunds from timely filed returns would have been processed.

Delays beyond August 2025 may affect specific categories. Returns flagged for review due to errors, suspected identity theft, or claims of credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) can face additional 60–120 day delays.

Amended returns (Form 1040-X) filed in early 2025 may still be pending, as current processing averages 5–6 months with no significant improvement expected by 2025. Paper returns submitted near the April 15, 2025 deadline could remain in backlogs due to manual processing constraints.

Refunds may also be withheld for taxpayers with past-due federal debts, including unpaid taxes or child support obligations.