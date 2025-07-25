Social Security’s payment schedule confirms that the August 3 payment will be distributed on August 1, 2025, instead. This is because the payday normally due on August 3 falls on the weekend. Any paydays falling on a Saturday or a Sunday must be rescheduled and paid on the previous business day. Thus, Friday, August 1, will be the payday for those on retirement benefits before May 1997.

What is more, some Social Security recipients can collect their retirement benefit on August 1 because they are receiving Supplemental Security Income benefits simultaneously. Therefore, they will collect SSI benefits and retirement benefits on August 1, 2025. But the SNAP program also distributes payments on August 1. Thus, a third benefit may be deposited.

Are you on SSI, SNAP, and Social Security?

Since the Social Security payment on August 1 is the same payday for those on SSI, too, what if you qualify for SNAP on August 1, too? Then, you could receive the three benefits in early August.

If you are not sure of the States that issue SNAP benefits, the former Food Stamps program, on August 1, here is the full list of states. But remember, some States like Alaska, Vermont, Rhode Island, and North Dakota deliver the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments on the first day of the month only.

Alaska: August 1

Arizona: August 1 – 13

California: August 1 – 10

Colorado: August 1 – 10

Connecticut: August 1 – 3

Florida: August 1 – 28

Idaho: August 1 – 10

Illinois: August 1 – 10

Iowa: August 1 – 10

Kansas: August 1 – 10

Kentucky: August 1 – 19

Louisiana: August 1 – 23

Massachusetts: August 1 – 14

Missouri: August 1 – 22

Nebraska: August 1 – 5

Nevada: August 1 – 10

New Jersey: August 1 – 5

New Mexico: August 1 – 20

New York: August 1 – 9

North Dakota: August 1

Oklahoma: August 1 – 10

Oregon: August 1 – 9

Pennsylvania: Over the first ten working days in August 2025

Rhode Island: August 1

South Carolina: August 1 – 10

Tennessee: August 1 – 20

Texas: August 1 – 28

Vermont: August 1

Virginia: August 1 – 7

Washington: August 1 – 20

West Virginia: August 1 – 9

Wisconsin: August 1 – 15

Wyoming: August 1 – 4

Guam: August 1 – 10

The District of Columbia: August 1 – 10

The U.S. Virgin Islands: August 1

What are the average payments for SNAP, SSI, and Social Security?

On average, Social Security pays $2,005 to eligible retired workers. However, this amount may be higher for families whose spouse or children qualify for benefits as well.

The Supplemental Security Income program can pay about $717 on average. Remember that recipients who qualify for the three benefits on August 1, 2025, may receive a much lower amount.

SSI and SNAP are for Americans with a limited income. Thus, having limited resources and income is a must. Those who get extra money or exceed the earnings limit may see their benefits reduced or stopped.

SNAP can pay up to $292 if you are an eligible recipient and you live on your own. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the average SNAP payment for a household of 1 is just $199. SNAP payment amounts for a household of 8 can be up to $1,756 or about $1,317 on average, claims the CBPP.

