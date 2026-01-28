For over 70 million Americans who rely on Social Security, the arrival of each monthly check is a cornerstone of financial planning. February 2026 brings the continued rhythm of the payment schedule alongside the tangible impact of the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). Understanding exactly when your funds will arrive and how the 2.8% increase translates to dollars in your account is crucial for the month ahead.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) distributes payments across several dates to manage system capacity. Your specific payment date in February is determined by a combination of your birth date and the type of benefit you receive.

The Social Security schedule for February 2026 is as follows

Recipient Group February 2026 Payment Date Notes SSI Recipients Friday, January 30 February’s benefit paid early because Feb. 1 is a weekend. SSI & Social Security Recipients Tuesday, February 3 For those who receive both benefit types. Born 1st-10th of any month Wednesday, February 11 Payment made on the second Wednesday of the month. Born 11th-20th of any month Wednesday, February 18 Payment made on the third Wednesday of the month. Born 21st-31st of any month Wednesday, February 25 Payment made on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

An important note for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients: they will also receive their March 2026 payment early, on Friday, February 27, as March 1 falls on a Sunday.

The SSA clarifies that these early payments are not duplicates; they are simply issued before the first of the month when it falls on a weekend to ensure recipients are not disadvantaged by a delay.

The 2026 COLA: From Percentage to Purchasing Power

The 2.8% COLA increase announced for 2026 is now reflected in the payments arriving in beneficiaries’ accounts. This adjustment increases the maximum federal SSI payment to $994 per month for an eligible individual and $1,491 for an eligible couple.

For Social Security retirement benefits, the increase raises the maximum monthly payout for a worker retiring at their full retirement age to $4,152. However, most recipients receive less than the maximum.

The SSA estimates the average monthly benefit for all retired workers will be approximately $2,071 in January 2026, an increase of about $56 from the previous year. Other estimated average benefits after the COLA include $1,919 for aged widows or widowers alone, and $1,630 for all disabled workers.

Comparing Social Security Payments: How February 2026 Benefits Stack Up Against Previous Years

February 2026 Social Security payments will be about 2.8% higher than in 2025, a slightly larger raise than last year’s 2.5% COLA but smaller than the 2024 increase.

COLA percentages: 2024–2026

2024 COLA: 3.2% increase in benefits.

2025 COLA: 2.5% increase.

​2026 COLA: 2.8% increase.

So February 2026 checks reflect a mid‑range raise: bigger than 2025, smaller than 2024.

Dollar impact on typical benefits

The 2.8% COLA for 2026 translates into the following average monthly changes starting with January and therefore in February 2026:

All retired workers: about $2,015 → $2,071 (up $56).

Aged couple, both receiving: $3,120 → $3,208 (up $88).

Aged widow(er) alone: $1,867 → $1,919 (up $52).

All disabled workers: $1,586 → $1,630 (up $44).

For comparison, the average retired worker benefit went from about $1,927 to $1,976 with the smaller 2.5% COLA in 2025 (about a $49 increase).

Example If you received $1,800 in February 2025, the 2.8% COLA would raise this to roughly 1,800 × 1.028 ≈ 1,850 in February 2026, an increase of about $50.