The clocks moved forward on March 8, 2026. At 2:00 a.m. that Sunday, most Americans lost an hour of sleep as daylight saving time took effect across the country, pushing sunsets later into the evening and pulling sunrises further from the morning dark.

The daylight saving time 2026 (shortened as DST) happened the way it always does — automatic on most phones, manual on everything else, and largely unremarked upon by people who have done it so many times it barely registers anymore. Except that this year, something about the whole exercise feels different.

Some States Won’t Apply DST, Never Ever

Not everyone went through it. Hawaii and Arizona — minus the Navajo Nation reservation, which runs on its own schedule — did not touch their clocks. Neither did Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, or the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For those places, March 8 was an ordinary Sunday. For the rest of the country, it was the start of another long stretch of borrowed evening light that will run until November 1, when the whole thing reverses.

Your Clock Must Go Back in November: Don’t Miss It

That reversal will arrive at the earliest moment the law allows. November 1 falls on a Sunday this year, which makes it the first Sunday of November, which is exactly what the Energy Policy Act of 2005 requires for the fall transition. No sooner than that Sunday, no flexibility in the calendar.

By the time Americans set their clocks back, daylight saving time will have been running for 238 days, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the federal agency that maintains the country’s official timekeeping.

Most American’s Dislike DTS Changes

The ritual is old. The patience for it is running out. A recent Gallup poll put support for eliminating the seasonal change at 54 percent, with only 40 percent of Americans saying they want to keep it.

In 1999, 73 percent backed the practice. That collapse in support did not happen overnight, but it has been accelerating, and Washington has had a harder time pretending not to notice.

Donald Trump made his own position clear in a Truth Social post in late 2024, calling the time change “inconvenient” and “very costly for our nation.” He pressed Congress again in April 2025, urging lawmakers to “push hard for more light at the end of the day” and describing the biannual adjustment as “a big inconvenience and, for our government, A VERY COSTLY EVENT.”

The Congres Hasn’t Moved to Change the “Spring Forward”

Congress has not answered that question either. In 2022, the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act without a single dissenting vote, a bill that would have locked the country permanently into daylight saving time. The House never moved it. It expired without becoming law to eliminate the so-called “spring forward.”

A follow-up effort in 2023 went the same direction. This year, Republican Representative W. Gregory Steube of Florida came at the problem from a different angle. His Sunshine Act of 2026, introduced in February, does not try to pick a winner between standard time and daylight saving time.

It would instead push every U.S. time zone forward by 30 minutes and leave it there permanently, eliminating the semiannual adjustment entirely by landing somewhere in the middle. Whether it advances is an open question.

Doctors Say the Daylight Saving Time Could Harm You

What is not open is the health argument. Medical researchers have been building the case against seasonal time changes for years. Circadian rhythms do not bend easily to government schedules, and the data reflects that. Fatal traffic accidents rise in the days immediately following the spring transition.

Sleep disruption produces effects that outlast the first groggy morning. The debate within medicine is not really about whether the changes are harmful — most agree they are — but about which permanent option is better. Dr. Karin Johnson, medical director of the Baystate Regional Sleep Medicine Program, has been clear on that point: the evidence points to permanent standard time, not permanent daylight saving time, as the healthier choice.

Other countries have been wrestling with the same question and arriving at different answers. The European Union voted in 2019 to abolish seasonal clock changes. It still has not done it, because member nations cannot agree on which time to make permanent.

Canada moved faster. British Columbia declared that the March 8, 2026 transition — the same day the United States sprang forward — was the last one in the province’s history. It has now locked in permanent daylight saving time under the name Pacific Time.