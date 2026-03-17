The trucks are still on the road. For now. But for roughly 200,000 immigrant truckers across the United States, Monday marked the beginning of a countdown — the moment a federal rule published in the Federal Register started stripping away their ability to legally haul freight the moment their commercial driver’s licenses expire.

No grace period. No grandfather clause. Just a deadline tied to a driver’s license in their wallet. The rule took effect Monday and targets refugees, DACA recipients, and humanitarian parolees who hold valid work authorization but can no longer renew their commercial licenses.

Your Commercial License May Be Canceled Soon: What Can You Actually Do

The regulation, formally titled “Restoring Integrity to the Issuance of Non-Domiciled Commercial Drivers Licenses,” directs states to stop issuing CDLs to refugees, asylum seekers, DACA recipients, humanitarian parolees, and other immigrant categories—even those with valid federal work authorization.

The distinction the administration draws is not between legal and illegal. It is between which legal statuses it considers acceptable and which it does not.

CDLs At Risk: The Weight of Who Gets Cut Out

Green card holders, U.S. citizens, and workers on H-2A, H-2B, and E-2 visas remain eligible. Everyone else—including people who have lived and worked in this country for years, paid taxes, raised families, and built careers hauling produce, construction materials, and manufactured goods — faces the end of that career when their license comes up for renewal.

The federal SAVE system, used to verify immigration status, becomes the mechanism that decides who drives and who doesn’t.

That distinction has drawn sharp criticism from safety advocates and legal experts alike. Public Citizen Litigation Group has been one of the most vocal challengers of the rule, arguing that excluding drivers based on immigration status has no logical connection to road safety — every trucker, regardless of where they were born or what visa they hold, must pass the same written exams, skills tests, and medical evaluations to earn a CDL in the first place.

Courts Have Already Pushed Back Once In Favor of CDLs Holders

This is not the first time the administration has tried to push this rule through. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit blocked an emergency version of the regulation last year. The Department of Transportation regrouped and returned with a final rule — the one that took effect this week. That judicial history matters because it signals that courts have already found enough legal vulnerability in this policy to intervene once before.

A class action lawsuit filed in California by the Asian Law Caucus, the Sikh Coalition, and the law firm Weil, Gotshal and Manges LLP now represents approximately 20,000 immigrant drivers seeking to block the cancellations.

The case is one of several legal challenges that could delay or reverse implementation, but none of them offer immediate relief to drivers whose licenses expire in the coming weeks.

A Industry That Cannot Afford the Loss

The trucking industry was already short on drivers before this week. Foreign-born workers account for 18 percent of the trucking workforce nationally, a figure that reflects decades of recruitment and reliance on immigrant labor to keep supply chains moving.

In California’s Central Valley — one of the most concentrated agricultural freight corridors in the country — the effects are already visible on the ground. One Fresno-based company operating 75 trucks has warned that the impact extends far beyond individual drivers, rippling through the households and local economies connected to each one of them.

Drivers who were earning around 8,000 dollars a month behind the wheel of a semi are now looking at gig economy platforms — Uber, Lyft, DoorDash — as their most immediate fallback option. The income gap between those two realities is not a minor adjustment. It is a financial cliff.

No Easy Exit, but Some Paths Still Open

For affected drivers, the options are narrow but real. Joining one of the active lawsuits through organizations like the Sikh Coalition or Asian Law Caucus is currently the most direct route to potential relief.

Drivers who are in the process of adjusting their immigration status — or who may qualify for one of the exempt visa categories — should consult an immigration attorney immediately, because eligibility can shift depending on the specifics of each case.

The rule did not arrive without warning. Advocacy groups spent months preparing for this moment, building legal teams and outreach networks. What they could not prepare for is the speed at which licenses will begin expiring for workers who had no reason, until recently, to think their careers were in jeopardy.