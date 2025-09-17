The CalFresh program, California’s name for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), distributes monthly benefits via EBT cards during the first ten days of each month.

The CalFresh deposits are determined exclusively by the last digit of the case number assigned to each beneficiary household, not by the plastic card number. This schedule, established by state and federal authorities, remains unchanged for October 2025.

Deposits are made on business days. If the scheduled date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, the funds are typically credited on the preceding business day. However, California regulations indicate that, in general, the calendar is not specifically adjusted for these holidays, and the standard schedule is followed.

Your Next CalFresh Benefits Could Come With a Nice Raise Due to the COLA

All monthly benefits must be available in all accounts by October 10. The deposited amounts correspond to the maximum monthly allotment in effect for fiscal year 2025, which ends September 30, 2025. These federal caps apply to the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia, including California.

The actual amount received by an individual household is based on its monthly net income, after applying all deductions allowed by program regulations. Factors such as housing expenses, dependent care, and medical expenses for elderly or disabled individuals influence the final calculation. Therefore, not all beneficiaries receive the maximum amount established for their household size.

The October CalFresh payment dates are as follows:

Last digit of case number 1: October 1

Last digit of case number 2: October 2

Last digit of case number 3: October 3

Last digit of case number 4: October 4

Last digit of case number 5: October 5

Last digit of case number 6: October 6

Last digit of case number 7: October 7

Last digit of case number 8: October 8

Last digit of case number 9: October 9

Last digit of case number 0: October 10

CalFresh amounts valid until September 30

Household Size: 1: $292

Household Size: 2: $536

Household Size: 3: $768

Household Size: 4: $975

Household Size: 5: $1,158

Household Size: 6: $1,390

Household Size: 7: $1,536

Household Size: 8: $1,756

Each additional member: +$220

Cost-of-living adjustments for fiscal year 2026

A benefit increase is scheduled to take effect on October 1, 2025, marking the start of fiscal year 2026. This cost-of-living adjustment, known as COLA, is based on changes in the cost of the Thrifty Food Plan between June and May of the previous year. The official announcement of the new figures typically takes place in August.

Projections for the SNAP/CalFresh 2026 COLA, already calculated and defined, indicate an approximate increase of between 2% and 2.5% over the amounts in effect in fiscal year 2025. This increase will raise the maximum allocation for a family of four to approximately $994 per month. For an individual beneficiary, the new cap will be around $298.

COLA predictions that impact CalFresh

Based on recent inflation data, TSCL has estimated a Social Security COLA of approximately 2.5% for 2026. This prediction, subject to revision with the release of new CPI-W data, will be officially announced in October 2025. It will be implemented in retiree payments starting January 2026.

Extrapolating this methodology to SNAP, it is possible to outline hypothetical scenarios for the fiscal year 2027 adjustment, which would be implemented starting in October 2026. A moderate annual inflation scenario of 2.5% to 3.0% could result in a SNAP COLA increase of 2% to 3%. This would place the maximum benefit for a family of four in the range of $1,015 to $1,025.