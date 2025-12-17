Starting in January 2026, the state’s CalFresh program, the local version of SNAP benefits in California, which provides essential nutritional assistance to millions of low-income residents, will operate under a new set of federal mandates that reintroduce pre-pandemic work requirements and tighten eligibility for immigrant communities.

The most consequential change set for February 1, 2026, is the reinstatement of time-limited benefits for Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents, or ABAWDs. This federal rule, suspended nationwide during the COVID-19 public health emergency, limits adults aged 18 to 65 to just three months of CalFresh benefits in a three-year period unless they can prove they are working or in a training program for at least 80 hours per month.

CalFresh Work Requirements Return in 2026: What You Must Know

The return of this policy is a bureaucratic tremor that threatens to cut off a crucial income for tens of thousands. State counties and non-profit service providers are already bracing for the administrative wave and the human impact of these CalFresh changes.

“We’re looking at a cliff,” notes one county human services director who asked not to be named. “When the pandemic suspensions ended in other states, we saw massive caseload drops almost overnight. California now has to prepare for that reality.”

The 3-Month CalFresh Clock Starts Ticking in February 2026

The human faces of this policy are single adults, often struggling in volatile gig economies or facing barriers to steady employment. To maintain benefits beyond the three-month window, they must meticulously document their work hours or participation in approved job training.

The state does offer exemptions, but navigating them requires awareness and persistence. Those who are pregnant, medically certified as unfit for work, caring for a young child, or enrolled at least half-time in school are shielded from the time limit. Yet advocates warn that the exemption process itself can be a hurdle, and many potentially eligible individuals may not know they need to proactively declare their status.

Immigrants Face New Requirements For Food Stamps

Simultaneously, another federal change looms on the horizon, though its precise implementation date in California remains unclear. The recently passed federal H.R. 1 legislation includes provisions that will restrict eligibility for many lawfully present immigrants, a direct reversal of California’s previous efforts to expand access.

This sets up a conflict between state and federal policy, with immigrant families likely caught in the middle, uncertain of their future benefits. This dual pressure—work requirements for some, status restrictions for others—signals a contraction of the program’s reach.

CalFresh Gross Income Limits in 2026

Amid these restrictive changes, California’s own more generous eligibility standards will continue to provide a crucial buffer. The state uses “broad-based categorical eligibility” to raise the gross income threshold to 200% of the Federal Poverty Level, allowing working families with slightly higher earnings to qualify.

For a family of four in 2026, that means a gross monthly income of up to $5,360 can still open the door to assistance. This policy acknowledges the state’s high cost of living. Importantly, California also waives the asset test for most households, meaning a family’s modest savings or a reliable car won’t disqualify them—a key factor in promoting financial stability.

After allowable deductions for housing, childcare, and medical expenses, a household’s net income must fall at or below 100% of the poverty line. This dual calculation—a higher gross income gate but a stricter net income limit—is where many applications succeed or fail. For a single person, the net monthly income cannot exceed $1,305. These figures, adjusted annually, will be the final arbiter of need.