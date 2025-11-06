In response to the delay in the distribution of CalFresh benefits (the food assistance program known as SNAP at the federal level) caused by interruptions from the federal government, a small group California counties have drawn up emergency protocols to ensure that vulnerable families are not left without access to essential food.

These initiatives include CalFresh prepaid grocery cards, direct debit, and food distribution points. Below, we’ll review the options available in San Francisco, Contra Costa, Sonoma, and Napa, areas of California that have already begun implementing these emergency plans.

San Francisco: Prepaid Grocery Cards for All SNAP Recipients

The San Francisco Human Services Agency (SFHSA) has announced that all households enrolled in CalFresh will automatically receive $200 prepaid cards for purchases at participating supermarkets.

As part of an effort to mitigate the impact of the delay, which could extend until the end of November, these cards are valid at stores that accept EBT, including chains like Safeway and Whole Foods, as well as independent retailers.

How to Claim your CalFresh $200 Card:

Automatic submission: Most cards will be mailed to the address registered in your CalFresh account. Expect to receive it between November 10 and 15.

In-person pickup: If you qualify for urgent support, please visit one of the designated distribution centers: Castro Center: 1800 Oakwood St., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Main Library: 100 Larkin St., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Requirements: Please provide your CalFresh case number or photo ID. No additional application is required if you are already actively enrolled.

For more information or updates, call 415-285-4891 or visit the SFHSA website at sfhsa.org/calfresh-emergency

This program will benefit approximately 80,000 households in the city, prioritizing families with children and senior citizens.

Contra Costa County: Approval of Debit Cards for SNAP-Dependent Families

Contra Costa County has approved the issuance of $250 debit cards per household for families dependent on SNAP/CalFresh, focusing on those affected by the cut in monthly benefits, these cards will be loaded with funds for food purchases and will be distributed starting November 12.

How to claim your $250 CalFresh card:

Online application: Access the County Department of Social Services (CCDS S) portal at contracosta.ca.gov/services and complete the “CalFresh Emergency Support” form. The process takes less than 10 minutes and requires your case number or proof of eligibility.

By phone: Call 877-652-0731 (available in Spanish) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for guided assistance.

Physical collection: Approved cards will be delivered at local offices, such as Richmond (605 8th St.) or Concord (2185 Pacheco St.), with appointments scheduled via app or phone.

Term: Applications must be submitted by November 30th to ensure processing.

County officials estimate that this fund will reach more than 50,000 beneficiaries, with an emphasis on equity for low-income communities.

Sonoma and Napa Counties: Food Access Points After CalFresh Outages

In Sonoma and Napa counties, where CalFresh cuts have impacted thousands of rural and farming residents, [unclear] has been established free food distribution networks and temporary food bank sto cover immediate needs.

These resources include weekly packages of non-perishable food and fresh meals, coordinated by local organizations in collaboration with the state.

Where and how to access food banks and emergency groceries:

Sonoma County: Sonoma Food Bank: 7000 Apricot Ave., Santa Rosa. Distribution Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring ID and your CalFresh case number; no appointment necessary. Moving points: In Petaluma (Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd.) and Sebastopol (sebastopolgrange.org/food). Hours: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Contact: 707-523-1155 or sonomafoodbank.org/emergency.

Napa County: Napa Food Bank: 1370 Trancas St., Napa. Open Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturdays by appointment. Priority given to families with children. Distribution in Valle: At St. Helena (St. Helena Community Center, 1435 Railroad Ave.) on Wednesdays, 1 to 4 p.m. Contact: 707-253-2007 or napavalleynow.org/calfresh-support.



Both counties recommend checking weekly availability due to high demand, and offer subsidized transportation to remote areas by calling the numbers listed.

California is trying to commit to food security during times of crisis, but state officials indicate that regular CalFresh benefits could resume by mid-November, once the logistical issues are resolved. All beneficiaries are urged to stay informed through official channels and to report any difficulties to the California Department of Social Services at 1-877-847-3663.