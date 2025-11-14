CalFresh beneficiaries in California who have experienced delays in receiving their food stamps benefits this month can rest assured that the funds will not be lost and will not affect their future eligibility. All this happened during the recent federal government shutdown, that has now ended due to bipartisan agreements in the Congress.

These payments, designed to support monthly food needs, are being processed and distributed by the California Department of Social Services (CDSS). Distribution will be made via the local EBT cards, called Golden State Advantage Card, once the administrative hurdles that caused the delay are resolved. The department is working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

Your CalFresh money is not lost: what to expect

The issuance of delayed benefits will be completed in the coming days or weeks, following each county’s specific timeline. In many cases, distribution has already begun in batches.

Delayed payments will follow the usual issuance order, which may be based on date ranges, which spans from the 1st through the 10th of the month, or on the last digit of the beneficiary’s case number. Those whose normal payment typically arrives later in the month may experience a slight additional delay, but the total amount will be adjusted to cover the full period.

A delay in receiving benefits will not affect future payments. CalFresh amounts are recalculated monthly based on the household’s current situation, so a one-month delay will not reduce future payments. The state encourages beneficiaries to report any changes in their household, such as variations in income or the number of family members, to keep information up-to-date and ensure the accuracy of future benefits.

Distribution process: your CalFresh amounts

The maximum benefit amounts for CalFresh, are adjusted annually with the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). This adjustment is intended to reflect changes in the cost of living.

For fiscal year 2026, which runs from October 2025 to September 2026, the maximum monthly benefit amounts for households in the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia, including California, have been established. These figures represent the maximum possible benefits; the individual amount each household receives depends on its income, deductible expenses, and family size.

Household Size Maximum Monthly Allotment (USD) 1 298 2 546 3 785 4 994 5 1,183 6 1,471 7 1,631 8 1,789 Each additional person +218

Beneficiaries receiving the maximum benefit amount for their household size may see a small increase in their benefits once the card is loaded, as a result of this COLA update.

The current distribution delay does not affect the implementation of this annual adjustment. Pending benefits to be loaded will include any applicable increases based on household eligibility and the new maximum amounts established for the fiscal year.

How to verify your CalFresh benefits

Recipients are encouraged to check their EBT card balance to confirm that funds have been deposited. This can be done by calling the number on the back of the card, 1-877-328-9677, or by using the EBT app or website. Unused balances from previous months remain available and are not impacted by the delay in issuing the current month’s benefit.

Contacting the county office could be a good idea as well. Each local social services office handles the specific details of the issuance. Recipients can call the CalFresh statewide hotline at 1-877-847-3663 or visit their county’s website for personalized updates.

Caseworkers can confirm the expected issuance date for each individual case and calculate the exact amount to be received, based on the new maximum amounts and the household’s situation.

For those needing immediate food assistance while the backlog is being resolved, emergency resources are available. You can call 211 to be connected with local food banks, food pantries, or other free assistance programs.

In some counties, such as San Francisco or Contra Costa, prepaid cards or temporary food assistance may be available. Additionally, it is important to submit any required documentation on time, such as Form SAR 7 for semiannual renewal, which can be done through the online portal www.benefitscal.com or in person, to avoid future interruptions in benefits.