The California CalFresh program (equivalent to the federal SNAP benefits) will debit benefits for August 2025 during the first ten days of the month. The specific deposit date depends solely on the last digit of the beneficiary’s case number. This tiered distribution system is applied monthly.

The CalFresh distribution schedule runs from the 1st to the 10th of each month, and there are no adjustments for weekends or holidays (as there are with Social Security payments, for example). Let’s see who will receive benefits on each of the first ten days in August 2025.

Complete CalFresh distribution dates (August 2025)

As we just mentioned, payments are charged each month between the 1st and 10th of each month, based on the last digit of the beneficiary’s case number, according to this list:

Typically, about 92% of deposits are completed by midnight on the assigned day, and the remaining 8% arrive in beneficiaries’ bank accounts in the following hours.

Maximum CalFresh amounts range from $292 to $1,756

In 2025, the maximum monthly CalFresh amounts (effective October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2025) vary depending on the size of the recipient household.

For example, a single person can receive up to $292, while a family of four can receive up to $975, and a household of eight up to $1,756. Let’s look at this table:

1-member household: up to $292

2-member household: up to $536

3-member household: up to $768

4-member household: up to $975

5-member household: up to $1,158

6-member household: up to $1,390

7-member household: up to $1,536

8-member household: up to $1,756

Household Size Each additional member (>8): up to $220 extra

The actual amount a household receives is calculated by subtracting 30% of the monthly net income from the applicable maximum. For example, if a two-person household with a monthly net income of $100 qualifies, its maximum benefit of $536 is reduced by $30, resulting in $506.

CalFresh recipients with children can also receive SUN Bucks.

In parallel, the SUN Bucks program, known as California’s Summer EBT, offers additional summer food support. SUN Bucks is California’s Summer EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer), which provides $120 per eligible child (equivalent to $40 per month in June, July, and August) when schools are closed. This benefit is distributed as a single lump sum payment.

Eligibility for SUN Bucks is determined automatically for many children. Children who receive CalFresh (SNAP) automatically qualify for SUN Bucks without needing to apply separately. This simplifies access to the supplemental benefit for these families.

Additionally, children in families receiving CalWORKs, Medi-Cal, or free/reduced-price school meals through the Universal Benefits Application (UBA) may also be automatically eligible. The UBA makes it easier to identify potential beneficiaries. SUN Bucks operates without affecting other programs. Receiving SUN Bucks does not affect your CalFresh eligibility or the amount you receive.