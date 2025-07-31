If you’re looking for solutions to put healthy food on your family’s table, CalFresh is a vital support for millions of individuals and families in California. This program, known federally as SNAP benefits, helps low-income households purchase nutritious food.

The CalFresh initiative is administered by counties under the supervision of the California Department of Social Services (CDSS), a state agency, and benefits are loaded monthly onto an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. This card works like a debit card at supermarkets, farmers markets, and online retailers like Amazon and Walmart (and their e-commerce platforms).

CalFresh payment dates in August 2025

CalFresh payment dates for August 2025 are determined by the last digit of your case number, as per the next list:

Last digit 1: deposit on August 1, 2025

Last digit 2: deposit on August 2, 2025

Last digit 3: deposit on August 3, 2025

Last digit 4: deposit on August 4, 2025

Last digit 5: deposit on August 5, 2025

Last digit 6: deposit on August 6, 2025

Last digit 7: deposit on August 7, 2025

Last digit 8: deposit on August 8, 2025

Last digit 9: deposit on August 9, 2025

Last digit 0: deposit on August 10, 2025

Approximately 92% of deposits are made by midnight on the assigned day. If you don’t see the funds, wait a few hours before contacting your county office. You can check your balance using the ebtEDGE app, the website www.ebt.ca.gov, or by calling 1-877-847-3663.

The CalFresh top amounts that help California families

The maximum CalFresh amounts for 2025, effective from October 2024 to September 2025, vary depending on your household size. A one-person household can receive up to $292 per month; two people, $536; three people, $768; four people, $975; five people, $1,158; six people, $1,390; seven people, $1,536; and eight people, $1,756.

For each additional member, $220 is added. These amounts can be reduced based on your net income after allowable deductions. Households with no net income receive the full maximum amount. The Minimum Nutrition Pilot Program (MNP) guarantees at least $60 per month for those who qualify.

Summer EBT: food support for children

The Summer EBT program, called SUN Bucks in California, offers $120 per child ($40 monthly during June, July, and August) to families with school-aged children who lose access to summer school meals.

Enrollment is automatic for children who already qualify for free or reduced-price school meals, or who receive CalFresh, CalWORKs, or Medi-Cal. It also applies to children in foster care, homeless, Head Start, or from migrant families.

SUN Bucks cards are mailed according to the child’s last name: A-D in June, E-L in July, M-Z in August. Benefits must be used within 122 days, or they expire. Families can apply until August 31, 2025, by contacting their local social services department or child’s school.

The trick that doubles your CalFresh benefits

Did you know you can double the power of your benefits? Double Up Food Bucks is a program that gives you an additional $1 for every CalFresh dollar spent on fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets. This means that if you spend $10 in CalFresh on apples, you get another $10 toward more produce.

Available at Double Up California-affiliated markets, this program encourages healthy eating while supporting local farmers. Find nearby markets at doubleupca.org. Both CalFresh and SUN Bucks benefits are accepted here.

It’s your right to have decent food in California

Remember that these programs exist to support you without creating additional burdens. Participation in CalFresh, SUN Bucks, or Double Up Food Bucks does not affect your immigration status under public charge rules.

Additionally, households with adults over 60 or people with disabilities have more flexible income requirements. If you need help applying, your county offers assistance in person, by phone, or online through BenefitsCal.