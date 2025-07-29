The Social Security Administration (SSA) has confirmed the four specific dates for retirement benefit deposits during August 2025. This schedule applies to millions of recipients in the United States. Distribution depends on the type of benefit and the recipient’s date of birth, and in some cases, depends on when the benefit was first claimed.

The first scheduled disbursement should be scheduled for Sunday, August 3rd. This payment is intended for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries. It also includes those who began collecting benefits before May 1997. However, please note that the SSA does not send benefit payments on weekends or holidays.

Therefore, the payment will be sent on the nearest business day, which is August 1st. With this, retirement benefits will arrive along with SSI benefits.

Three Social Security benefit dates (for those who claimed after 1997)

Now, let’s look at the payment dates for those who began receiving their retirement benefits after May 1997, when the payment system was changed to based on date of birth.

The second Wednesday of the month (August 13) will be the date for this group. This includes Social Security beneficiaries born between the 1st and 10th of any month. People with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of the month will receive funds on August 20. This date corresponds to the third Wednesday of August 2025.

The fourth Wednesday (August 27) completes the regular calendar. It covers those born between the 21st and 31st of any month. This correction synchronizes the calendar with actual weekdays. There is an additional date on the August calendar for an advance SSI payment: this is the payment that should have been sent on the 1st, but September 1st happens to be a Labor Day holiday.

The maximum amounts for 2025 range from $2,831 to $5,108

If you’re planning your retirement in the United States, the maximum Social Security numbers for 2025 are important, but be careful: they depend heavily on the age at which you decide to retire. I got this from the SSA website, and it’s actually quite complicated.

Retire at 62 (as early as possible): Here, the monthly cap would be $2,831, but there’s a big catch. If you retire at this age, your pension is permanently cut by up to 30% compared to what you would have received at your full age. Basically, you’re penalized for retiring early.

Wait until Full Retirement Age (FRA), the amount increases substantially. Your full retirement age depends on your date of birth:

Were you born in 1958? That’s 66 years and 8 months.

In 1959? 66 years and 10 months.

If you came into the world in 1960 or later, that’s a full 67 years FRA.

Here, you would receive the full benefit without any cuts. The monthly maximum for 2025 at this point is $4,018. This is the number many use as a reference.

Waiting until age 70 pays off: Patience pays off. By delaying retirement until age 70, the maximum monthly benefit rises to $5,108. Why? For every year you wait past your full retirement age (until age 70), your pension grows by approximately 8% annually. It’s a substantial increase if you can afford it.

How to reach the maximum of $5,108 in 2025?

To qualify for the maximum, you must have contributed to the maximum amount (which in 2025 is $176,100) for at least 35 years of your working life. The SSA uses your best 35 years, adjusted for inflation, for the calculation. If you don’t reach 35 years, they include years with zero, and that lowers your average.

The best thing you can do: Create an account at “My Social Security” (ssa.gov/myaccount). There you’ll see your personalized estimated benefit and can run simulations: “What if I retire at 63? What if I retire at 70?” It gives you a realistic idea, not these theoretical maximums that few ever achieve.