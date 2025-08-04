Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in New York State (and NYC as well) will receive their August 2025 funds according to the regular distribution schedule, which has been set to span from the 1st to the 9th of the month.

SNAP benefit deposits are routinely made during this time range, but there are changes for those who live in New York State or New York City.

For New York City (NYC) residents, the exact date of receipt of benefits is determined by the last digit of each beneficiary’s case number. This distribution takes place during the first business days of the month, ensuring that funds are available within the established window.

SNAP dates in August 2025: differences between New York State and NYC

In New York City, SNAP deposits are made during the first two weeks of the month, spread over 13 business days, excluding Sundays and holidays. The specific dates change each month and are assigned based on the last digit of the case number (commonly known as the “Toe Digit”).

For August 2025, according to the calendar published by local authorities, the payment dates are as follows:

Digits 0 or 1: August 1

Digit 2: August 2

Digit 3: August 5

Digit 4: August 6

Digit 5: August 7

Digit 6: August 8

Digit 7: August 9

Digit 8: August 11

Digit 9: August 12

For those living in New York State (outside NYC), the calendar works differently:

Digit 0 or 1: August 1

Digit 2: August 2

Digit 3: August 3

Digit 4: August 4

Digit 5: August 5

Digit 6: August 6

Digit 7: August 7

Digit 8: August 8

Digit 9: August 9

Maximum SNAP amount in effect in New York

The maximum monthly SNAP amounts that New York households can receive during the period from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025, are determined by household size and reflect the annual cost-of-living adjustment. These maximum amounts are as follows:

For a one-person household, the maximum amount is $292 per month. A two-person household can receive up to $536 per month. Now, households with three people have a maximum limit of $768 per month.

For families of four members, the maximum monthly benefit is $975. Households with five members can receive up to $1,158 each month. Families of six household members are capped at $1,390 per month.

For households of seven, the maximum amount is $1,536 per month. For households of eight, the maximum benefit is $1,756 per month. Additionally, for each additional household member beyond eight, an additional $220 is added to the corresponding maximum monthly benefit.

Who qualifies for SNAP benefits in NY?

SNAP eligibility in New York is subject to specific monthly gross income limits, which vary by household composition. For households without elderly (age 60 or older) or disabled members, the monthly pre-tax gross income limits are set as follows:

A one-person household must not exceed $1,632

must not exceed $1,632 A two-person household has a maximum limit of $2,215.

has a maximum limit of $2,215. For a three-person household , the gross income cap is $2,798.

, the gross income cap is $2,798. A four-person household must not exceed $3,380 in monthly gross income.

There are higher income thresholds for households that include at least one elderly member (60 years of age or older) or a person with a disability. In these cases, the monthly gross income limits are: Approximately $2,510 for a one-person household. Approximately $5,200 for a four-person household.

The calculation of a household’s specific SNAP benefit is based on a formula that subtracts 30% of the household’s adjusted net income from the maximum SNAP benefit amount for its household size.

Regarding financial resources, different rules apply depending on the household composition. If the household includes an elderly or disabled person, countable resources, such as savings accounts or certain investments, must not exceed a value of $4,500. For other households without elderly or disabled members,

New York State has eliminated the asset limit as an eligibility requirement for SNAP. This means that such households are no longer required to keep their financial resources below a specific threshold to qualify for the program.