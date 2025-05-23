The Administration informs on its official website that all Social Security offices will be closed on Federal holidays. That was the case on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday, and Washington’s Birthday. The next Federal holiday Americans commemorate will be Memorial Day. This year, it falls on May 26 because it is the last Monday in May.

Luckily, it is less frequent to visit a Social Security office because of all the online services available. However, some people may have to go because they do not have Internet access or they do not have ICT skills. Therefore, they may have no other option but to visit their local office when they do not have anyone to help them do it online, or they simply prefer to do it on their own.

Will Social Security Offices Be Opened on Memorial Day (May 26, 2025)?

All Social Security offices will be closed on May 26, Memorial Day, because it is a Federal holiday. What is more, there can be any payments scheduled on May 26 because SSA must send direct deposits and checks on business days, and no paydays had to be rescheduled because of the day it fell.

If you need to visit a Social Security office, make sure you do it after Memorial Day. Making an appointment is not mandatory, but it is advisable because it will avoid standing in line and will help you save time.

Those turning 62 in 2025 should know that it is possible to apply for retirement benefits online. Hence, there is no need to visit your local office if you want to claim these monthly payments. But what other online services are available?

Social Security online services for Federal holidays like Memorial Day

Even if the SSA online services are available all year round, except when there is some maintenance work taking place, some citizens are not aware of all the things they can do online.

One of the first things an American citizen should do is to create an online my Social Security account. Three compelling reasons why you should have one: it is quick, secure, and easy.

Apply for retirement

Apply for Medicare

Apply for Disability Benefits

Appeal a decision

Check the status of an application

Replace your SSA card (in most areas)

Print a benefit verification letter

View Statement & Earnings history

For more details, visit the source: https://www.ssa.gov/onlineservices/