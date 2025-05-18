Usually, the Social Security Administration schedules 5 different payments per month. Sometimes, there could even be 6 paydays, like in May. But why are there only four payment dates in June? As a matter of fact, there is no need to worry because all the payments will be deposited without delays, and some beneficiaries will get their money in advance.

The reason why the Administration has scheduled only 4 payments in June is because of the SSI payday. SSI payments are generally sent on the first day of the month. However, June 1 is a Sunday, and Social Security needs to deposit payments on working days when offices and financial institutions, or banks, are working.

Social Security to pay the SSI June checks in May 2025

Since it is not possible to pay SSI checks or direct deposits on June 1, the Supplemental Security Income payments will be distributed on May 30. Therefore, this is the reason why the SSA has only scheduled 4 payments instead of 5 in June.

Hence, there is no need to worry because it will be advantageous for all SSI recipients who will receive their money 2 days in advance. If you are on both SSI and Social Security, you will collect the Federal benefit on May 30 and retirement or SSDI benefits on June 3, 2025.

So, there are no changes regarding the June 3 payment, unlike in May, when the payment on the third was due on May 2, 2025. But what about the other paydays for SSA recipients?

Social Security payments in June 2025

The new payment schedule for June will bring 4 different paydays. The first payment on June 3 will only be for two groups of recipients. Those on Social Security since before May 1997 and those who are on both SSI and retirement or SSDI payments.

After June 3, there will be three rounds of Wednesday payments in the United States.