IRS refund payments may still be on their way in certain cases. Most taxpayers who filed before the April 15 deadline may have already received and even spent their tax refund in 2025. As a matter of fact, the latest date, by United States law, taxpayers can claim their federal income tax refund or a tax credit for a specific tax year is 2 years from the date you pay the tax or 3 years from the date you filed your tax return.

Besides, some taxpayers may have had extra time to pay and file their tax return because they are disaster victims. So, the IRS may send a refund to eligible taxpayers in June as well. Generally, the Internal Revenue Service delivers direct deposits within 21 days. Some Americans can even receive them within 8 days, but they must have filed an accurate, complete return, filed electronically, and requested a direct deposit instead of a paper check.

Refund Schedule from June 5-15 if the IRS takes 21 days

From June 5 through June 15, some taxpayers will be receiving their tax refund. On average, the direct deposits are worth $3,034 as of May 9, 2025. Depending on your personal circumstances, you may receive a lower or higher payment amount.

Filers who sent tax returns on May 15: Direct deposits may arrive on June 5

Filers who sent tax returns on May 16: Direct deposits may arrive on June 6

Filers who sent tax returns on May 17: Direct deposits may arrive on June 7

Filers who sent tax returns on May 18: Direct deposits may arrive on June 8

Filers who sent tax returns on May 19: Direct deposits may arrive on June 9

Filers who sent tax returns on May 20: Direct deposits may arrive on June 10

Filers who sent tax returns on May 21: Direct deposits may arrive on June 11

Filers who sent tax returns on May 22: Direct deposits may arrive on June 12

Filers who sent tax returns on May 23: Direct deposits may arrive on June 13

Filers who sent tax returns on May 24: Direct deposits may arrive on June 14

Filers who sent tax returns on May 25: Direct deposits may arrive on June 15

If the IRS is much faster, and you receive your tax refund within 8 days, here is the possible payment schedule. Still, it can take up to 5 days to receive a payment before the bank has time to process it.

8-day payment schedule for IRS refund payments

Some taxpayers may get a much faster refund, so here is an alternative payment schedule. For more accurate information, taxpayers should always check the IRS tool “Where’s my refund?“.