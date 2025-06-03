Combining SSI and RSDI is possible in the United States in 2025. The thing is, you generally receive Supplemental Security Income benefits on the first day of the month, and it is unlikely that you receive them together with Retirement, Survivor, and Disability Insurance benefits on the same day. However, it could happen if the Social Security payment is sent ahead of schedule because of a holiday or a weekend.

It will actually be the case in August when SSI and RSDI will be paid on the first day of the month. Nevertheless, it is just a coincidence, and it is not the general rule. Bear in mind that to receive either Supplemental Security or Social Security benefits, you must have filed and received approval from the Administration. Thus, applications are mandatory for both monthly payments.

RSDI Payments in June after SSI Benefits

After you receive your SSI payment, there is just one payday for all eligible recipients to collect Retirement, Survivor or Disability Insurance benefits. As a matter of fact, the only possible payday will be June 3, 2025.

June 3 will be the only payday for those beneficiaries of both SSI and RSDI. This is the way the Social Security Administration arranges payments. It is true that some recipients only collect a payment on June 3, but they are not eligible for SSI.

In fact, if you are eligible for the June 3 payment and not for SSI is because you began collecting Social Security before May 1997. Other paydays in June are for those who got benefits after April 30, 1997, and who are not receiving Supplemental Security.

Actually, if you are collecting both payments can be good for your finances, but it also means that you have a limited income and little to no resources. But how much can RSDI recipients collect?

RSDI payment amounts

Depending on the benefits you are collecting, the average payment may be lower or higher. The average payment for Retirement, Survivor, and Disability Insurance recipients is $1,855.

This average amount is as of April 2025. It is the latest update from the Social Security Administration. When it comes to Old-Age and Survivors Insurance, the average amount is $1,911.

Retirement benefits have the largest average payment. So far, their average amount is $1,948 for all recipients and $1,999 for all retired workers. Remember that these benefits can also be for some close family members like a spouse or child.

Spouses and children receive a very similar payment, which is slightly higher than $900 for kids and almost $950 for spouses. Survivors also have various average amounts.

They range from the average for disabled widows or widowers ($953) to the average $1,861 for non-disabled widows/ers. People on SSDI receive $1,581 on average. If you are on SSI, you need to know that the average amount for this benefit is $717 for all beneficiaries.