The SSI, which is a Federal benefit, can pay up to $484 if you are an essential person. However, this amount may be lower if you have other earnings or sources of income. Getting a reduction is frequent when you have earnings or resources. So, the Social Security Administration will determine the amount you are eligible for once you apply.

If you are not an essential person and you qualify as an individual, the Supplemental Security Income payment can be up to $967. Another group of eligible recipients can collect more money than individuals. In fact, eligible married couples, if they both qualify, can receive up to $1,450 in 2025. All the June payments include the 2025 COLA increase.

SSI payment of up to $484-$1.450 on May 30

By now, some readers must be wondering why there is an SSI payment scheduled on May 30, 2025. Generally, the Federal Government issues these monthly payments on the first day of the month.

When the SSI payment date falls on the weekend, so it falls on a Saturday or a Sunday, it must be deposited on the previous working day. Thus, it often falls on a Friday.

Actually, this is the case on Friday, May 30, 2025. June 1 is a Sunday, so more than 7 million recipients will collect Supplemental Security Income benefits 48 hours in advance.

SSI average payments on the 30th

The average amount depends on the age and if all recipients are included or not. For instance, the average SSI amount for all recipients is about $717 as of April 2025.

Seniors aged 65 or older who are receiving Supplemental Security Income benefits can get approximately $592. That is $125 less than the average amount for all recipients.

One of the reasons why 65-year-olds and older citizens collect lower SSI payments on average is the fact that they may be receiving Social Security retirement benefits too.

The largest average payment for SSI recipients is for those recipients aged under 18. They receive about $844 on average. If you are aged 18-64, the average amount for your age group is $764.