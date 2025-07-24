The Social Security Administration (SSA) will issue the next monthly payment in days. As a matter of fact, it has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 23, 2025. So, it will be the final payday in July. Retirees who qualify for the retirement benefit payment on the 23rd must have their birthdays from the 21st to the 31st. However, there are some other important conditions too.

Therefore, being born from the 21st to the 31st is not the only requirement. Filing and approval are required for any of the Social Security payments in July or in 2025. What is more, Supplemental Security Income recipients on retirement benefits at the same time will not qualify for this direct deposit or paper check on July 23, 2025.

On Social Security after April 30, 1997?

Another key condition to collect the retirement benefit payment on July 23 is the fact that you cannot have received these monthly payments before May 1997. So, only those born from 21-31, not getting SSI benefits and on benefits after April 30, 1997, will collect their retirement benefit payment on the 23rd.

When it comes to the age you can start collecting this Social Security benefit, it is 62 for retirement benefits. Nevertheless, early filing can shrink your direct deposits because you get a reduction.

Remember that direct deposits will be the best way to receive your Social Security if you are still collecting paper checks from the Administration. After Executive Order 14247, all Federal payments must be made electronically.

This measure, to get rid of paper checks, has to do with the need to avoid fraud and the continuous loss or theft of paper checks, which can cause financial difficulties to victims.

How much are average retirement Social Security payments?

Although it is not possible to know the exact average amounts for the retirement benefit payments in July, SSA has recently unveiled the average figures for June, which, anyway, will be very similar.

As of May 2025, the average retirement payments were $2,002. Just a month later, the average payment for retired workers has gone up by $3. So, the latest average benefit for retirees is $2,005.

Do not forget that Social Security can only pay as much money as you are entitled to. Benefits are based on the amount of tax you paid so average amounts are just informational.

American workers who have not claimed retirement benefits yet may still have time to boost their benefits. For example, make sure you have worked for 35 years in jobs covered by the SSA.

The best way to boost your payment is by delaying retirement until you are 70 years old. If so, you’ll get a 24% extra as a reward for late filing. Make sure your wage is as high as possible, because to get the maximum benefit you must have earned the contribution and benefit base for 35 years too.