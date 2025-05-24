Many citizens must be wondering if this bill could bring changes to Social Security. As a matter of fact, the One, Big, Beautiful Bill has just moved one step closer to President Trump’s Desk. As of May 22, 2025, this bill passed the United States House of Representatives, and it will head to the Senate for consideration. Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith issued an important statement. It marks a major milestone in giving lasting tax relief to American citizens.

As a result, this bill may help American families, farmers, workers, and small businesses see a massive surge in economic growth, higher incomes, and wage gains thanks to President Trump’s One, Big, Beautiful Bill. But will it affect Social Security?

Social Security & the One, Big, Beautiful Bill

On the official website of the United States House Committee on Ways & Means, there is one thing that deals with Social Security. Actually, there is one thing focused on a topic related to SSA.

As it is stated, this bill would prevent taxpayer benefits from going to illegal immigrants. Apparently, this will be done by requiring a Social Security number for individuals claiming tax credits and deductions.

Therefore, it will end illegal immigrant eligibility for Obamacare premium tax credits and Medicare. Also, applying new fees on remittance payments from illegal immigrants to outside the U.S.

What can Social Security Numbers be used for?

It was back in 1936 when Social Security numbers were first used. Since then, the use of SSN has expanded considerably. At the beginning, they were mainly used to track the earnings of workers.

So, it was basically used to keep track of workers’ earnings history to know if they were entitled to benefits or not. Nowadays, it has also become an almost universal identifier.

Usually, it is assigned at birth. Social Security numbers allow U.S. Government Agencies to identify individuals in both businesses and records. In this way, they can track financial information easily.

