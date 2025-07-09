To know if the IRS has issued your tax refund payment, you can simply check the “Where’s My Refund?” tool. However, if you can see no updates, it is advisable to know when the Internal Revenue Service generally delivers direct deposits or even paper checks, if you requested one. For your information, it will not be possible to request paper checks after September 30, 2025.

So, only direct deposits will be issued to avoid fraud and the loss or theft of them. More often than not, taxpayers receive their money from the IRS in less than 21 days. However, there could be unexpected delays due to errors, and information on file from the SSA and the Internal Revenue Service that does not match, among other factors.

IRS’ possible schedule for direct deposits from July 8-15

American taxpayers who have filed in the last 21 days may receive their IRS direct deposit if they have not received it yet. Here’s the possible schedule if your money is sent by the Agency within 21 days.

Taxpayers whose tax return was filed on June 18 may receive their direct deposit on July 9

Taxpayers whose tax return was filed on June 19 may receive their direct deposit on July 10

Taxpayers whose tax return was filed on June 20 may receive their direct deposit on July 11

Taxpayers whose tax return was filed on June 21 may receive their direct deposit on July 12

Taxpayers whose tax return was filed on June 22 may receive their direct deposit on July 13

Taxpayers whose tax return was filed on June 23 may receive their direct deposit on July 14

Taxpayers whose tax return was filed on June 24 may receive their direct deposit on July 15

Those tax returns that need to be reviewed may take much longer because they follow a different path. So, make sure you always file your return correctly to avoid delays.

How to ensure you get your IRS refund in July without delays

Some taxpayers were given extra time to pay and file due to a natural disaster. Thus, if you are an eligible taxpayer who is a disaster victim and your deadline is not over yet, make sure you follow these IRS guidelines:

Make sure you file electronically because the software will prevent you from making errors that cause delays.

because the software will prevent you from making errors that cause delays. The IRS recommends requesting a direct deposit instead of a paper check because paper checks can take up to 8 weeks if it is all correct.

recommends requesting a instead of a paper check because paper checks can take up to 8 weeks if it is all correct. Only submit your tax return when you are sure it is complete.

Double-check your tax return to send an accurate return in order to get your refund ASAP.

Taxpayers who are not good at preparing their tax return can hire a tax professional or make use of all the IRS tools to avoid making mistakes, since they are free and available online.