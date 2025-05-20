The SSI benefits refer to the Supplemental Security Income. It’s a monthly payment that over 7 million Americans qualify for. However, there are millions of citizens who could be collecting these checks or direct deposits, but they have never filed. Therefore, they can still do so to get some money and help them improve their financial situation.

Three large groups of Americans could qualify for SSI benefits. First, you could receive this Federal payment if you have a medical condition that makes you eligible. Another way to qualify for this benefit is to be blind. Besides, people who are 65 or older may also be eligible for Supplemental Security Income benefits in the U.S. Apart from meeting one of these conditions, you must meet income, resources, and other requirements.

Income and resources requirements for SSI

Even if you are blind, have a disability, or are at least 65 years old, this will not be enough. As a matter of fact, you will need to have limited income. Keep in mind that this is a monthly payment for needy Americans.

Having limited resources is also an essential requirement. Hence, it is a combination of both, income and resources. What is more, it is essential to be a United States citizen.

Some noncitizens may also qualify. Nevertheless, they must be in one of the certain alien classifications that DHS grants. DHS stands for the Department of Homeland Security.

Do you need to be a resident of the 50 States to get SSI?

Actually, it is mandatory to be a resident of one of the 50 States. If not, you may also live in the Northern Mariana Islands and the District of Columbia. Therefore, the Social Security Administration will ensure you are not absent from the 50 States, D.C., or the Northern Mariana Islands.

Make sure you are never absent for 30 consecutive days or for a complete calendar month to avoid losing your SSI benefits once you start collecting them in the USA.

People who are confined in an institution at the Government’s expense do not qualify. Luckily, you can receive other benefits like SSDI or retirement benefits simultaneously. Last but not least, it is essential to file, give SSA permission to check your income and meet other conditions SSA has set.