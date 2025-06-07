Let’s begin with Supplemental Security Income in the State of Texas. Since this is a Federal benefit, SSI shares the same maximum amounts in the 50 States. However, some States pay a supplement to make up for the cost of living. Texas is among the States that have a State Administered supplement. Other places have Social Security Administered Supplement. And only 6 States do not pay a supplement to people who receive this benefit.

So, if you live in Texas and you are on SSI as an individual, you will receive up to $967 from the Federal Government and a supplement from the State. This maximum amount can only be higher if you are an eligible married couple. That is, you and your spouse both qualify for Supplemental Security Income in the United States. Married couples’ maximum amount is $1,450.

SSI payments can also be for an essential person

If you are an essential person, you can receive up to $484 from the Federal Government. This is the lowest maximum amount of the three available. The thing is, many recipients may not qualify for the full amount.

This is mainly because they have other earnings, resources, or get money from work. As a result, some payment amounts may be closer to average payments than to maximum payment amounts.

For example, the average payment for all Supplemental Security Income recipients is approximately $717. Other average amounts are: $844 for under-18s, $764 for 18-64-year-olds, and $592 for those aged 65 and older.

SSI benefits, as you can see above, are also for children with a disability or who are blind. Adults can also qualify for SSI due to their disability, blindness, or age (65+). All of them, adults and children, must have limited income and resources, though.

Does TANF pay more or less than SSI benefits?

This will depend on the payment amount you qualify for, but in general, SSI payments can pay a lot more than TANF in Texas and in other States. TANF in Texas offers support for many different things to help families with children 18 or under in financial difficulties. For example:

Food

Clothing

Housing

Utilities

Furniture

Transportation

Phone service

Laundry

Supplies for the home

Medical supplies not paid for by Medicaid

Other basic needs

The maximum TANF amounts range from $121 if it is a child-only case, $147 for a home with a parent or 1 caretaker to $505 for a home with 2 parents or 2 caretakers.

As you can see, the TANF payment amounts are not as high as the Supplemental Security Income benefits. Still, they are both great options to explore eligibility in order to get additional free money.