Memorial Day will be commemorated on May 26, 2025, this year. Generally, it falls on the last Monday in May. Although there are no SSI or Social Security payments on Memorial Day, there will be two paydays in the coming days. The first payment will be distributed by SSA on May 28, 2025. Besides, the Supplemental Security Income payment will be deposited on May 30, 2025.

For your information, the SSI payment will be in your bank account two days ahead of schedule, if eligible, because the Federal Government cannot issue payments on a Federal holiday or on the weekend. Memorial Day does not affect any of these payments, but June 1 is a Sunday, and it had to be rescheduled because it must be paid on a weekday.

SSI arriving 4 days after Memorial Day (May 26, 2025)

All SSI recipients who remain eligible will collect their monthly payment four days after Memorial Day. Actually, this will be the only payday for June and for all beneficiaries.

The Administration has 4 different paydays for Social Security recipients, but Supplemental Security Income benefits are delivered on the same date to all the people who qualify.

This benefit payment is for low-income Americans who also have little to no resources. Three different ways can make you eligible:

Having a qualifying disability

Being blind

Being at least 65 years old

Social Security payment on May 28, not for SSI recipients

One important thing to take into account is the fact that those on SSI can only receive Social Security simultaneously on the third day of the month. Therefore, they do not qualify for any of the retirement or SSDI payments due on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month.

To get the Social Security payment, you cannot be collecting SSI benefits, and you must have started receiving retirement or SSDI benefits after April 30, 1997. What is more, your birth date must be on one of the last ten or eleven days of the month.

Thus, if you were born from the 21-31, your Social Security payment will be in your bank account on May 28, 2025. Other payments after Memorial Day in June will take place on June 3, 11, 18, and 25.