SSI benefits are a Federal program for adults and children with limited income and resources who have a disability, are blind, or are at least 65 years old. That is why it is so important for Social Security to ensure everyone receives the exact amount. Generally, all Supplemental Security Income recipients must report changes to their income, resources, and living situation.

How often should you report these changes? In fact, it must be done each month. Thus, it is essential to report changes to your resources, living arrangements, other income, and wages. If this is done regularly, the Social Security Administration will be able to deliver accurate payment amounts and you will avoid the dreadful overpayments.

How to report any type of changes while on SSI

To report any changes in wages, you can use an app or you can phone SSA. The easiest and fastest way will be the SSA Mobile Wage Reporting App. Actually, it is available in the Apple App Store and in Google Play.

For your information, it is mandatory to report monthly wages by the 6th day of the month after you get paid. Thus, sign up for reporting reminders to avoid forgetting it. Another thing to keep in mind if you change jobs is to notify your local office so that you can keep reporting online.

Those SSI recipients who prefer to do it by phone can use the automated telephone wage reporting. It is available 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. So, you can simply call +1 866-772-0953.

Some Americans on SSI may be getting income from self-employment. Other resources may also be a possibility, e.g. child support, pensions, unemployment benefits, or cash received. If you are in this situation, you can call +1 800-772-1213 or call TTY +1 800-325-0778.

These changes must be reported by the 10th day of the month after the change. For more details, visit SSA’s official website: https://www.ssa.gov/ssi/reporting/wages

SSI beneficiaries whose living situation or marital status changes must contact their local office. Call your local office to report any of the aforementioned changes as quickly as possible. It must be done no later than the 10th day of the month. Find your local office here: https://www.ssa.gov/ssi/reporting/changes

SSI recipients MUST report wages and income

Some people forget that once they start collecting SSI payments, they must inform SSA of any wages or changes in income they may have. What is more, if you live with your spouse, it is mandatory to report your spouse’s income.