The day for married couples, as well as individuals and essential persons on SSI benefits, to get their monthly payment will be August 1, 2025. Married couples who qualify for the full amount set by the Social Security Administration will receive the largest benefit payment.

As a matter of fact, the lowest benefit amount will be for the group of SSI recipients who qualified as an essential person. If you are an individual, and you qualify for the full amount, you have the amount in between both groups. However, the interesting thing about the payments scheduled on August 1, is the fact that it will also be the payday for some retirees and SSDI recipients.

SSI benefits to be paid on the same day as Social Security

If you are an eligible married couple on both Supplemental Security Income and Social Security, the payment that is generally issued on August 3, will be disbursed on August 1 rather than on the third.

The reason why the Social Security Administration needs to do this is because that August 3 is on the weekend. Therefore, all SSA offices and financial institutions are closed on a Sunday.

Thus, the way to avoid delaying in processing direct deposits for Social Security retirement or SSDI benefits is to issue them on the same day as SSI benefits.

SSI amounts for married couples on August 1

According to the Social Security Administration, an eligible married couple on SSI can receive up to $1,450, up from $1,415 in 2024.

Thanks to the 2025 COLA increase, all the payments are 2.5% higher this year for SSI and Social Security recipients in the United States.

An individual on Supplemental Security Income benefits can collect up to $967, and up to $484 if you are an essential person.

Social Security will also send retirement and SSDI benefits on August 1 which will be on average $2,005 for retired workers and about $1,581 on average for SSDI recipients.

Nevertheless, it is important to note that if you are on both benefits, you may not have an average Social Security payment because SSI is for low-income Americans.