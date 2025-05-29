Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries who are getting their June payment on May 30 do not qualify for the last SSDI payment in May. The SSDI payment that Social Security will distribute on May 28 will only be for those who are not on Supplemental Security, got benefits after April 30, 1997, and were born from the 21st to the 31st.

If you are on both SSI and Social Security, then your retirement or SSDI payment will be deposited on June 3, 2025. In fact, there are two groups of people who can receive SSDI payments on June 3. If you started receiving benefits before May 1997, this will be your payday. Also, if you are a recipient of Federal Supplemental Security and Social Security payments.

Who gets higher payments? SSI or SSDI recipients?

The SSDI payments on May 28 will tend to be higher than the SSI checks or direct deposits on May 30, 2025. This is because Social Security Disability Insurance recipients receive the amount of money depending on how much tax they pay to the SSA as they work.

For example, some workers may have been able to earn $168,600 or more in 2024. This was the taxable maximum for last year, and it has become $176,100 in 2025.

On the contrary, SSI recipients do not need to have worked before to receive these monthly payments. What is more, they are a supplement to other benefits they may be receiving.

In 2025, an SSDI recipient can collect up to $4,018. However, this is unlikely, and average amounts are more likely. As of April 2025, an SSDI recipient gets $1,581 on average.

SSI recipients can receive this much

An individual on Supplemental Security Income can receive up to $967 on May 30, 2025. This is the maximum amount a single person can get in 2025. No increase in benefits is expected until December 31, 2025.

This will be when the new COLA amount will become effective, so there could be an increase if inflation continues at the rate it is. So far, the latest projection from The Senior Citizens League is 2.4%.

Here are the average payment amounts Supplemental Security Income recipients got as of April 2025:

All recipients: $717.87

Under 18: $844.30

18–64: $764.28

65 or older: $592.84

If there were a 2.4% COLA, all the Supplemental Security Income payments would increase by 0.1% less than in 2025. The 2025 estimated SSI maximum monthly payment would be about $990.

This will be the maximum amount for an individual on this Federal benefit. Eligible married couples who both remain eligible in 2026 would get approximately $1,485 with a hypothetical 2.4% COLA.

An essential person can receive up to $484 in 2025, so with a 2.4% COLA, it would become $495 in 2026 if the projection becomes true. The average SSI payments would also go up by 2.4%. Here are the possible average amounts with such an increase in 2026: