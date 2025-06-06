The Supplemental Security Income payments will continue in July. Since the SSI direct deposits and checks were deposited on May 30, for June, this will be the upcoming payment. Social Security can only give approval to applicants who meet all the conditions. What is more, your eligibility may be lost if your financial or personal situation changes.

For example, if you are currently receiving SSI payments but you get married, your marital status may affect your eligibility because once you get married, your household may have more money than the SSA allows you to collect this Federal benefit. Some people on this benefit for low-income individuals and married couples may start working. Getting additional earnings may reduce your payment amount or even make you lose it, too.

SSI payment in 3 weeks and 5 days

Americans who collect Supplemental Security Income should always check the paydays to prepare their monthly budget properly. In this way, they will know the number of days they will have to wait to collect their direct deposits and checks.

For example, from the June payment on May 30, 2025, to the July payment on July 1, there are 31 days. Just like from the one in July to the one in August. However, the September payday will arrive earlier, within 28 days only.

Three days may not seem a long wait when you have savings, resources, and other earnings. However, 3 days could be a great deal of time for Americans on a low income who rely on SSI benefits.

So the summer payments will be on the first in July and August, but the Supplemental Security Income payments for September will be distributed on August 29, 2025.

SSI checks of up to $967 on July 1, 2025

The maximum benefit amount for a single person is $967. This payment will be reduced if you are receiving other Social Security benefits, have other earnings, or resources.

An essential person on Supplemental Security Income can only receive up to $484. It is much lower than the maximum amount an individual can collect in 2025 in the United States.

Only married couples who both qualify and receive SSI benefits can get up to $1,450. The maximum payments for individuals, an essential person, or married couples will remain the same in the summer payments.

Those low-income Americans who struggle to make ends meet and who are not on SSI benefits can now apply. It is possible to check your eligibility online. What is more, this payment could also be for children with a qualifying disability or who are blind.

Adults whose income and resources are limited can collect these monthly payments if they are blind, have a medical condition that meets SSA’s strict definition, or adults aged 65 or older. Believe it or not, it is not necessary to have worked before to collect them, unlike Social Security SSDI or retirement benefits.