Americans with a disability, who are blind or are aged 65 or older, can collect SSI (Supplemental Security Income) benefits when they need financial assistance. Obviously, they must meet certain requirements. Although Social Security administers paydays and applications, it is a Federal program for low-income and limited resources recipients in the United States.

More often than not, SSI payments are deposited on the first day of each month. Thus, eligible recipients can get up to 12 payments per year, which is the same as one per month. Some changes can be expected from time to time when the normal payday falls on the weekend or it is a legal holiday in the U.S. However, the July payment is expected on time.

SSI maximum payment amount per individual

In 2025, there are maximum amounts set for the Supplemental Security Income program. Thus, the maximum amount for July will be the same as in January or May.

An individual who qualifies for the maximum SSI amount can receive up to $967 in July 2025. However, it is likely that your State supplements this maximum amount.

Hence, you may get a little more depending on the State where you are currently receiving SSI benefits. All the payments will take place on July 1, 2025. Actually, they all include the 2025 COLA increase.

If compared, all these payments are about 2.5% higher than in July 2024. For your information, the previous maximum amount was $943, so it has only increased by 24 dollars.

On average, the Supplemental Security Income payment for all recipients is about $718 as of May 2025, up from $717 in April. The lowest average payment this benefit provides is for seniors aged 65 or older.

According to SSA statistics, seniors aged 65 or older receive $593 on average, up from $592 in April. On the contrary, the largest average SSI payment amount is for under-18s. They can collect about $847 on average. Adults aged 18-64 receive $764 on average. So, it varies by age group.

SSI payments for married couples

The Federal Government also allows married couples who meet all the key requirements to collect Supplemental Security Income payments. After the 2025 COLA increase, the current maximum amount for July 1 will be $1,450.

Keep in mind that the SSI requires recipients to report any changes in their marital status or financial situation. Since only low-income Americans with limited resources qualify, some changes could affect the amount or eligibility.

Recipients who qualify for this Federal payment may sometimes collect a higher or lower payment after getting married. To avoid overpayments or getting less money than you are entitled to, inform the SSA about any changes.

Do not forget that Supplemental Security Income should not be confused with Social Security Disability Insurance. Although both are benefits for people with a disability, they could even be combined.