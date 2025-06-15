The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program can only pay 1 direct deposit or check per month. Sometimes, there could be two different paydays for these eligible recipients, but it is simply because there is a payment sent in advance, and it is for the next month. For example, the September 1 payment will be distributed on August 29, 2025.

Thus, there will be an SSI payment date on August 1 and another one on August 29. Of course, recipients must save this money on the 29th for September. In July, no changes are expected regarding paydays. However, some Supplemental Security Income recipients will collect their payment on July 1, 2025, and a Social Security payment on July 3, 2025.

Who qualifies for SSI on July 1 and Social Security on the 3rd?

All Supplemental Security Income recipients who qualify for this federal benefit will receive their monthly payment on July 1, 2025. Bear in mind that this will be the only payday for this program.

Unlike Social Security retirement and SSDI benefits, which have 4 different paydays each month. So, if you are on both Social Security and SSI simultaneously, you will receive your retirement or SSDI payment on July 3, 2025.

The Social Security payment on July 3 will also be for some retirees who are not eligible for Supplemental Security, but they began collecting monthly payments before May 1997.

So, if you are on both benefits, you will get two completely different payments with a time difference of just 24 hours in between paydays. Check if you qualify for both payments and if you meet the following requirements.

Requirements to collect SSI payments in July

It is always necessary to have limited income and resources to collect these federal benefit payments. Thus, it is a way to supplement your financial situation and to avoid poverty and financial hardships among Americans in this situation.

To qualify for SSI payments, you must also be in one of these three situations.

be blind

have a qualifying disability or medical condition

be at least 65 years old

For your information, it is also possible for children to collect Supplemental Security Income payments. Of course, their financial situation must meet the strict requirements set by Social Security, and they must either have a disability or be blind.

Once you qualify and receive approval, you can receive a monthly payment of up to $967 if you are an individual. Of course, you may have other earnings or resources that could affect either your eligibility or payment amount.

Married couples who are both on Supplemental Security Income can collect up to $1,450. Another important group of recipients is essential persons. They can also collect this benefit, and payments can be up to $484. If you need money to make ends meet, check your eligibility for this program to help you get more cash.