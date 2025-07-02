Social Security, like SSDI, retirement, or survivor benefits, can still be paid by paper checks. However, all payments must be made electronically by law within a short period of time. The United States Department of the Treasury reminds Americans that Executive Order 14247, “Modernizing Payments To and From America’s Bank Account,” transitions federal payments (from the IRS, the SSA, etc.) to electronic payment.

This new law will take effect on September 30, 2025. Therefore, it will be essential to update your payment information if you are still receiving a paper check from the Social Security Administration because you qualified for SSDI, retirement, survivors payments, or even Supplemental Security Income benefits, also known as SSI.

What to know if on SSDI and getting checks

As a matter of fact, federal law mandates that all Disability Insurance payment are made electronically. Nevertheless, there are people who are still receiving a paper check because they prefer that option.

Bear in mind that if you do not want to have a bank account, you can still receive your money on a card. Hence, you could receive your money using the available option of a Direct Express® Debit Mastercard®.

However, it may have some disadvantages because it could also be lost, or you may have to pay fees when you need to withdraw money from certain cash points in the U.S.

What most people do is use an existing bank account and receive a direct deposit from the Social Security Administration. In this way, they can collect their SSDI or retirement payment much faster than by a paper check.

How to request an SSDI direct deposit if you still receive checks

The Social Security Administration reminds SSI, SSDI, retirement and survivor recipients to request a direct deposit instead of a paper check by simply signing up online.

All you have to do is visit the official website if the United States Government at: https://godirect.gov/gpw/. Those SSDI recipients who have not done so yet are out of compliance with the U.S. law.

All Federal payments will need to be made electronically from September 30 onward. Those who do not like the available online services may want to call instead.

The phone number you will need to update your bank account information is 1-800-333-1795. Also, it can be done in person at your bank, loan, savings or credit union.

If you prefer it call the Social Security Administration and they will also be happy to help you. Once sorted, you will start receiving your SSDI payments electronically and you can forget about paper checks which are not so fast, can be lost or stolen.

If you are an SSDI recipient and you still need to file a tax return, request a direct deposit too if you have never done so because refunds take less time this way.