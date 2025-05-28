If you were born from the 21st to the 31st, May 28 could be your SSDI payday. For example, if you are not receiving Supplemental Security Income and you got disability benefits after April 30, 1997, you receive the payment on the 28th. However, many other beneficiaries have already collected their monthly payment in May.

Therefore, they must wait until June arrives to collect any of their monthly SSDI payments. The normal Social Security payment schedule brings SSI on the first day of the month. Then, RSDI (Retirement, Survivors, and Disability Insurance) recipients collect their direct deposit or check on the third day of the month if they are also on SSI or if they began getting payments before May 1997.

SSDI direct deposits on June 3, 2025, on time

The Administration will deliver the next SSDI direct deposit on June 3 if you qualify for the first RSDI payment next month. It is necessary to have filed and received approval from the Agency.

What is more, the moment you filed and got your first SSDI benefits also matter. Those who have been on Social Security the longest are more likely to qualify for the payment on June 3.

In fact, the date you must take into account to know if you qualify or not is May 1997. Those on RSDI benefits from SSA before May 1997 qualify for this June 3 payday.

However, they are not the only group of eligible beneficiaries because you may also qualify even if you have filed recently. The thing is, there is an additional requirement. Recipients must be on both SSI (Supplemental Security Income) and Social Security to get benefits on June 3 (whether they got benefits before or after May 1997).

SSDI on May 28 or June 3 payment amounts

The amount of Social Security Disability Insurance payments depends on your Primary Insurance Amount. This is known as PIA and it is the formula SSA applies to your Average Indexed Monthly Earnings to determine your benefit amount per month.

Bear in mind that your payment amount is not based on the current income you may now have or even the severity of your medical condition or disability. The average lifetime earnings also affect your payment amount.

The more money you paid to Social Security while you worked, the higher your monthly payment will be. Work history is another key factor, having at least 35 years of work is a must, not to get reduced payments.

SSDI can pay up to $4,018 if you qualify for the maximum Disability Insurance benefit in 2025. On average, an individual can receive about $1,581 from Social Security as of April 2025.

Lower payments can be expected if you had a low wage, worked for few years, or filed too early. To boost your finances, you can apply for Supplemental Security Income and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.