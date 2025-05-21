Disability benefits in the United States are basically SSI (Supplemental Security Income) and SSDI (Social Security Disability Insurance). The way to qualify is not the same because to get SSDI, you must have worked in jobs that paid payroll taxes. If so, you must have earned enough work credits, and having medical evidence to get approval is key too.

SSI benefits can be for people who have never worked if they meet other essential requirements. For example, children with a disability or who are blind may also get Federal payments, and they can’t have worked before because of their age. Some SSDI recipients may also qualify for Supplemental Security Income if their earnings are too low.

SSDI payments before SSI

The Social Security Administration has scheduled an SSDI payment for May 21 and another one for May 28. Thus, the last Disability Insurance will be deposited 2 days before the SSI payment.

Anyway, it is not compatible to collect the SSDI on May 21 or 28 and the SSI direct deposit or check on May 30. Those Disability Insurance recipients on Supplemental Security collect their Social Security payment on June 3 instead.

The way to know if you are eligible for the SSDI payments on the 21st or the 28th is to check your birth date. Those who got disability benefits after April 30, 1997, are not on Supplemental Security and whose birthday is from the 11th to the 20th will get money on May 21. If born from 21-31, payments will be due on May 28, 2025.

SSI arrives on May 30, 2025

The June payment for Supplemental Security Income will be distributed on May 30, 2025. In fact, over 7.5 million eligible recipients will collect their monthly payment on the 30th.

Receiving the SSI payment ahead of schedule is possible when the first day of the month falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or a Federal holiday. June 1 is a Sunday, so the change must be done.

As of April 2025, the average Supplemental Security payment is about $717. SSDI recipients can collect up to $4,018, but the average payment is worth $1,581. Not on SSI or SSDI yet? Apply now if you meet all the requirements: https://www.ssa.gov/applyfordisability/index.htm