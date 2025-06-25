Once you stop working because of a disability, SSDI benefits become an important part of your monthly income. However, the average Social Security Disability Insurance payment is $1,581. It is much lower than the average retirement benefits, but you may still have a mortgage to pay and children to bring up.

If you happen to have a limited income and your monthly SSDI payment is too low, you may want to apply for Supplemental Security Income benefits. They are also known as SSI, and they are funded by the Federal Government. Thus, you do not need to have paid taxes and worked to collect them. This is because you are eligible if you meet income, resources, and other conditions.

How much can SSDI recipients get from SSI?

This will depend on many different factors, so it is only possible to determine the exact amount of your SSI payment while you are receiving Disability Insurance once you apply.

On average, SSI recipients collect $718 from the Federal Government. However, these average amounts vary when they belong to a specific age group. For example, if you are aged 65 or older, the average payment amount for SSI is $593.

However, if you are under 18 and on Supplemental Security Income, you should know that the average payment amount for this age group is $847, not far from the maximum of $967 for eligible individuals.

SSI recipients aged 18-64 can receive $764 on average. All these average amounts were updated in June, and they are for the month of May. Still, apart from SSI benefit payments, you could apply for SNAP, the former Food Stamps program.

SSDI and SNAP are compatible

The SNAP program can also provide SSDI recipients with monthly payments on Electronic Benefits Transfer cards to buy food in authorized stores in all 50 States, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

If your income is low and you are facing food insecurity, don’t wait any longer and apply for SNAP benefits online. Maybe you are not in need of financial help, but you know someone who needs it.

Then, it is also allowed to help someone you know file. These monthly payments can be sent on a single payday for all eligible recipients, or there can be up to 28 paydays, and you only qualify for one of them.

SNAP can pay up to $292 if you are an individual. Households of 8 members can receive $1,756. Hence, there is a considerable difference between both amounts.

Meeting all the requirements is essential to receive SSDI, SSI and SNAP. Anyway, it can be worth applying if you think you qualify for all of them and it can be done all year round. Contact your local SNAP and Social Security office for more information about these Federal payments in the U.S.