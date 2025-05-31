Since all the SSDI payments are over this month, it is time to learn about the June paydays for Social Security Disability Insurance in the United States. Disability recipients can get one of the 4 paydays in June. The first one has been scheduled for June 3, 2025. In order to get one of these monthly payments, it is essential to have filed and received approval first.

SSDI on June 3 is for two groups of Disability Insurance recipients. It could be for those on Social Security since before May 1997. But it could also be your payment if you are receiving Supplemental Security Income benefits at the same time. So, you collect an SSI payment on May 30, 2025, and the payment on June 3 as well.

SSDI Payments on June 11, 18 & 25

Those Disability Insurance recipients who got their first benefits after April 30, 1997, qualify for a Wednesday payment. There are just 3 rounds of Wednesday payments per month.

The first round will be available on the second Wednesday, the second on the third Wednesday, and the last one on the fourth. None of these beneficiaries can be receiving SSI benefits simultaneously.

Social Security has stated that these Wednesday payments have been arranged depending on recipients’ birthdays. The earlier in the month your birthday is, the faster you will get your payment in June.

Disability Insurance payment available on June 3: Getting SSDI and SSI simultaneously

Disability Insurance payment available on June 3: began collecting payments before May 1997

Disability Insurance payment available on June 11: birth date from 1st to the 10th

Disability Insurance payment available on June 18: birth date from 11th to the 20th

Disability Insurance payment available on June 25: birth date from 21st to the 31st

2026 COLA Prediction and SSDI Requirements

All the Social Security Disability Insurance payments include the 2025 COLA increase in June. Therefore, if they are compared to the amount recipients got back in June 2024, they are 2.5% higher.

So far, the latest 2026 COLA prediction is 2.4% according to The Senior Citizens League. Even if it is quite similar to the COLA in 2025, it means Disability Insurance recipients will collect more money. If your monthly payment is worth $1,000 in 2025, it could become $1,024 in 2026.

When it comes to SSDI requirements in June, they remain unchanged. Applicants must have worked in jobs covered by Social Security. What is more, you must have paid enough payroll taxes, or you will not be eligible.

Apart from having paid enough tax, you must have a qualifying disability. Some medical conditions automatically qualify for SSDI if you meet the other requirements.

Remember that your disability must have lasted for over 1 year or is expected to last much longer than that. If you do not get approval once you apply, you can appeal a decision before the deadline is over.