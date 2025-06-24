SSDI and SNAP benefits are two completely different programs, but they both provide monthly payments to help millions of Americans make ends meet. To get Social Security Disability Insurance, you must have worked and paid taxes, and a qualifying disability must prevent you from working for over a year or is expected to result in death.

On the contrary, you do not need to have worked before to collect Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. It is true that some SNAP recipients are required to work for at least 80 hours per month if they are 18-54 are are not excused from the Able-Bodied Adult Without Dependents work requirement and time limit. First of all, let’s see who can receive at least the SSDI payment and when.

SSDI payment approaching: Who can collect it and when?

The SSDI payment due on June 25 will be deposited into your bank account if you were born from the 21st to the 31st, you are not on Supplemental Security Income, and you started receiving Social Security after April 30, 1997.

Of course, to receive SSDI payments, you must have filed and received approval from the Social Security Administration. But who can receive SNAP payments on June 25?

As a matter of fact, there are only two States that have some paydays left in June. They are Texas and Florida. Therefore, it will only be possible to receive Food Stamps on June 25 if you live in one of these two States and you meet the eligibility requirements for the payday on the 25th.

Here’s the way each State arranges SNAP payment dates:

Texas EDG number ending in: 32-34 = benefits available on June 25th EDG number ending in: 86-88 = benefits available on the 25th of the month

Florida • Case number 9th and 8th digit: 86-88 = Food Stamp benefits will be due on the 25th



In conclusion, SSDI recipients who live in Florida and Texas, and whose case number or EDG meets the requirements, will also collect SNAP on June 25. Hence, they can make use of this money on the same day.

How much can SSDI and SNAP pay on June 25, 2025?

Each recipient collects a different amount depending on their work history, earnings, and background. However, it is possible to know that the average SSDI payment is $1,581 and the maximum Disability Insurance payment is $4,018 in 2025.

SNAP payments for individuals are not so high because they are meant to pay part of the money you need to buy groceries each month. A single person receives $199 on average.

If you qualify for the full SNAP amount, you can receive up to $292. The larger your household size is, the more money you will collect from the Food Stamps program. For example, a family of 4 can get up to $975, and of 8 up to $1,756.