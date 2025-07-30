SSDI payments will be issued on August 1, August 13, August 20, and August 27, 2025. It is not surprising that the August 3 payment has had to be rescheduled, and it will be distributed 2 days before. That implies Disability Insurance recipients will get their money in advance, and it may not be their only payment on that date if they have limited income and resources.

For your information, when an SSDI recipient has limited income and money on hand, the Social Security Administration allows them to collect Supplemental Security Income benefits at the same time. This will be perfect to supplement your monthly income and to be able to make ends meet. Since SSI arrives, generally, on August 1, there are two payments on the very same day (as long as you qualify).

SSDI payments from August 13-27

To receive the payment on August 1, 2025, you must have been on benefits before May 1997 or be receiving SSI and Social Security Disability Insurance simultaneously.

However, to get the SSDI payments from August 13-27, you cannot be collecting Supplemental Security Income, and you must have started collecting benefits after April 30, 1997.

To know the exact date of your payment, you only need to know the birthday of the recipient. So, the day you were born really matters when it comes to payday eligibility.

SSDI recipients born from:

1-10: Social Security payment due on August 13

11-20: Social Security payment due on August 20

21-31: Social Security payment due on August 31

SSDI recipients who get SSI at the same time

If you collect SSI on August 1 and Social Security Disability Insurance on that same date, you will also receive Supplemental Security Income benefit on August 29, 2025.

This is because the September 1, 2025, payment will be issued on the previous business day because September 1 is a Federal holiday. To avoid any unnecessary delays, SSA issues payments in advance.

Remember that banks and financial institutions are also closed on the weekend and on Federal holidays. Apart from that, each bank may have a different processing time, so it can take up to three mailing days to receive your money. Request direct deposits if you still receive paper checks because they will no longer be sent after September 30, 2025.

Source: