Not all Americans with a disability qualify for SSDI (Social Security Disability Insurance). This is because you must have worked for a minimum number of years and paid enough taxes. Other applicants may not qualify because they do not meet the strict definition of disability that the SSA gave. So, let’s have a look at the essentials to be eligible.

In general, a worker needs to have worked for at least 10 years to collect Social Security benefits at the age of 62. So, this is the earliest age you can claim retirement benefits. However, it is completely different if you have a medical condition and you are much younger. SSDI benefits can support people in their 20s and people in their 30s too.

SSDI payments before Age 24 in The United States

For your information, the number of Social Security credits needed to meet the recent work test depends on the age your disability starts. For example, if your disability starts before age 24, you may be eligible if you have 6 credits earned in the three-year period ending when your medical condition begins.

Therefore, before age 28, you will need to have worked for at least 1.5 years. In case you don’t know, you can only earn 4 work credits per year. In 2025, you need $1,810 in covered earnings to get 4 Social Security credits.

It will not be until age 30 that you are required to have worked for at least 2 years to get SSDI benefits. Therefore, you will need to have earned at least 8 work credits. For age 34, you must have worked for a minimum of 3 years (12 work credits).

Age 38: 4 years

Age 42: 5 years

Age 44: 5.5 years

Age 46: 6 years

SSDI benefits for ages 48-60 in EE. UU.

To collect SSDI benefits at the age of 48, you must have worked and paid taxes for 6.5 years claims Social Security. If you are 50 years old when your disability appears, you must have worked for a minimum of 7 years to collect SSDI.

A total of 8 years will be necessary if your medical condition appears when you are 54 years old. Are you 56 years old? It increases by 0.5 years. So, you will need to have worked for at least 8.5 years the moment you apply for SSDI benefits.

Workers who are 58 years old can collect SSDI benefits if they meet all the conditions and have worked for at least 9 years. Finally, you will need to have worked for 9.5 years to collect SSDI at age 60.