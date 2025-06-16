The Social Security Administration (SSA) cannot pay benefits to all Americans. In fact, many citizens believe that everyone qualifies for retirement benefits. However, you must have worked and paid payroll taxes to the Agency before you can get monthly payments on your record. As a matter of fact, some jobs do not pay taxes at all.

Thus, they get earnings, but they are not covered by the Social Security Administration. Of course, they may get a pension but not retirement benefits from the SSA. This work was for federal, state, or even local government, or perhaps it was in a foreign country. Basically, this job you had did not pay at all Social Security taxes. So, neither your employer nor your employer paid them.

Social Security work credits

If you are paying payroll taxes as you are working, you will need to have $1,810 in covered earnings to receive 1 single work credit in 2025. Therefore, if you would like to get the maximum number of work credits allowed in 2025, you will need to get 4 times that amount.

In 2025, you will need to have $7,240 in covered earnings to receive 4 work credits. This quarter of coverage amount has increased in 2025. After the 2025 COLA increase, it has gone up by 80 dollars.

Hence, it is $320 extra per year, the amount you need in covered earnings to cope with SSA’s increase. So, it is slightly more difficult to get them if you have a very limited income because your wage is too low.

Remember that you can check online the number of work credits you have earned in your life. What is more, you can check if your earnings history is correct, and you can report any errors before the deadline is over.

Number of Social Security work credits to get retirement

This year, you will need to have earned a minimum of 40 work credits at the age of 62 before you can collect retirement benefit payments in the United States.

Keep in mind that it is only possible to collect Social Security with fewer work credits if you have a qualifying disability and you paid the minimum tax required by the SSA, depending on your age.

Receiving retirement benefits will be a great way to get extra money from the Social Security Administration. Actually, retired workers can get $2,002 on average from the SSA.

Bear in mind that this is just a way to supplement your savings accounts and investments. So, you should not put all your eggs in one basket, and you should have alternatives to retirement benefits.

Do not forget that some Americans can receive Social Security benefits on the worker’s record. For example, you could get benefits as a spouse when your spouse qualifies for SSDI or retirement. Survivors can also get benefits even if they have never worked.